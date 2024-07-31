Rewarding Probation Services Officer role open in Portsmouth
Probation services officers work directly with offenders, helping to rehabilitate them into the community safely. Their roles and responsibilities include:
- Managing offenders on probation throughout their conviction
- Writing and preparing reports
- Supporting courts with sentencing decisions
- Assessing risks and organising interventions, as needed
- Supporting victims impacted by crimes in the local area
The role is varied, and your area of focus might differ depending on the needs of the local probation team that you join. With no two days the same, this is a challenging but rewarding opportunity for individuals who are motived to support positive change and help build safer places to live.
There are currently 12 probation services officer roles available in the South Central area, with a role in Portsmouth currently available. This recruitment drive builds on the announcement from the Lord Chancellor last week where HM Prisons and Probation Service committed to recruiting at least 1,000 new trainee probation officers by the end of March 2025*.
The regional probation lead for South Central, Gabriel Amahwe says: “The probation services officer role lies at the heart of the Probation Service. Every day you’ll get the opportunity to make a positive impact by supporting people to make better life choices. Being such a people-first role, it’s vital candidates are able to connect with individuals regardless of their situation. In particular, we’re looking for candidates that are empathetic, patient and resilient. The job can be challenging as you deal with people that often have complex social and personal needs, but it’s also extremely rewarding.”
“Alongside job security and ample progression opportunities, life as a probation services officer will contribute to personal growth, whilst helping you to make your community a better place. We value diversity and welcome individuals from varied backgrounds and experiences to join our team. For more information, search ‘Probation Jobs’ today.”
Whilst there is no requirement for previous experience in the Probation Service, applicants must have two GCSEs at grade C or the ability to evidence a good level of numeracy and literacy as well as sufficient writing skills and experience of working with a diverse range of people.
The role comes with a starting salary of £25,310, plus a London weighting allowance of £4,249 where this applies.
Visit https://prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/roles-at-hmpps/overview-of-the-pso-role/ to find out more and begin your journey into the Probation Service today.
