Rewarding Probation Services Officer role open in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HM Prisons and Probation Service is hiring for a new probation services officer in Portsmouth. With no prior experience necessary, those that enjoy working with others and want to make a positive impact in their local community are being encouraged to apply for this rewarding role at the heart of the probation service.

Probation services officers work directly with offenders, helping to rehabilitate them into the community safely. Their roles and responsibilities include:

Managing offenders on probation throughout their conviction

Writing and preparing reports

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your World

Supporting courts with sentencing decisions

Assessing risks and organising interventions, as needed

Supporting victims impacted by crimes in the local area

The role is varied, and your area of focus might differ depending on the needs of the local probation team that you join. With no two days the same, this is a challenging but rewarding opportunity for individuals who are motived to support positive change and help build safer places to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently 12 probation services officer roles available in the South Central area, with a role in Portsmouth currently available. This recruitment drive builds on the announcement from the Lord Chancellor last week where HM Prisons and Probation Service committed to recruiting at least 1,000 new trainee probation officers by the end of March 2025*.

The regional probation lead for South Central, Gabriel Amahwe says: “The probation services officer role lies at the heart of the Probation Service. Every day you’ll get the opportunity to make a positive impact by supporting people to make better life choices. Being such a people-first role, it’s vital candidates are able to connect with individuals regardless of their situation. In particular, we’re looking for candidates that are empathetic, patient and resilient. The job can be challenging as you deal with people that often have complex social and personal needs, but it’s also extremely rewarding.”

“Alongside job security and ample progression opportunities, life as a probation services officer will contribute to personal growth, whilst helping you to make your community a better place. We value diversity and welcome individuals from varied backgrounds and experiences to join our team. For more information, search ‘Probation Jobs’ today.”

Whilst there is no requirement for previous experience in the Probation Service, applicants must have two GCSEs at grade C or the ability to evidence a good level of numeracy and literacy as well as sufficient writing skills and experience of working with a diverse range of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The role comes with a starting salary of £25,310, plus a London weighting allowance of £4,249 where this applies.