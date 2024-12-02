Rosalie Hoare Celebrates 30 Years at Good Directions Ltd

Good Directions Ltd. proudly celebrates a remarkable milestone as Rosalie Hoare, Marketing Director, marks her 30th anniversary with the company on December 1st.

Rosalie, who began her journey with Good Directions as a Marketing Assistant, has since played an instrumental role in the company's growth, ultimately becoming Sales and Marketing Director and co-owner in 2021.

Joining Good Directions in 1994, with a Degree in Graphic Design from Portsmouth University, Rosalie began her career with a focus on client relationships and expanding the company’s market reach. Her passion for British manufacturing and commitment to quality have been key drivers in shaping Good Directions into the respected name it is today. As Marketing Director, Rosalie has collaborated with colleagues to launch numerous innovative products and initiatives, bringing the company's iconic exterior clocks, roof turrets, metal guttering and architectural features to a global audience.

Reflecting on her 30 years at Good Directions, Rosalie expressed gratitude for the support of her colleagues and customers, adding, “I am immensely proud to have been part of Good Directions for three decades. Seeing the company evolve and expand, while contributing to its success, has been a truly rewarding experience. It’s been a privilege to grow alongside Good Directions, and I look forward to many more years of continued success.”

Good Directions Ltd. congratulates Rosalie on this impressive achievement and looks forward to her continued contributions to the company’s future.

To see the range of products manufactured at their factory in Botley, Hampshire visit their website www.gooddirections.co.uk