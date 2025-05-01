Rowans Hospice and AFC Portchester launch exciting partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rowans Hospice is honoured to be named as the official Charity of the Year by AFC Portchester, marking the beginning of a heartfelt and meaningful partnership rooted in compassion, community spirit, and a shared dedication to making a difference in the lives of local people.

The partnership was launched with a celebratory gathering at The OnSite Stadium, where AFC Portchester players, club officials, Rowans Hospice nurses and fundraisers, and representatives from the club’s main sponsor, OnSite Group, came together for a commemorative photo. The occasion captured the spirit of unity and hope that this collaboration represents.

This partnership holds particular emotional significance for Trevor Deacon, Financial Director of OnSite Group, who has long been a passionate supporter of Rowans Hospice. Trevor has taken part in numerous fundraising challenges over the years, including endurance cycling events, raising vital funds to support the Hospice’s work. His personal connection reinforces the commitment shared by the club’s leadership, sponsors, players, and supporters to back a cause close to so many hearts.

As part of the partnership, Rowans Hospice branding will appear on all AFC Portchester kits, spanning men’s, women’s, and youth teams – a powerful show of solidarity that will be visible on and off the pitch throughout the year. Rowans Hospice will also be present at a number of the club’s home games and community events, helping to raise awareness and encourage involvement across the region.

Yvonne Penny-Filewod of Rowans Hospice, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be working in Partnership with AFC Portchester. This partnership not only raises vital awareness and funds but also showcases the power of community and shared purpose. It is clear that the club, its sponsors, and its supporters hold our cause very close to their hearts, and we are incredibly grateful for their support. Together, we can ensure more people living with life-limiting illnesses – and their loved ones – receive the compassionate care they deserve.”

Rowans Hospice would like to extend sincere thanks to AFC Portchester and OnSite Group for championing hospice care in the community. The Hospice remains dedicated to delivering free, specialist palliative care to patients and families across Portsmouth and South East Hampshire – a service made possible only through the support of partnerships like this.

This year promises to be filled with memorable moments, collaborative fundraising, and deepened community engagement. Together, we look forward to achieving something truly special.

For more information on AFC Portchester or upcoming events and ways to support Rowans Hospice, please visit: www.rowanshospice.co.uk

📱 Follow us on social media: @RowansHospice