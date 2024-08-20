Royal Navy’s new fleet of workboats to be serviced by UK Docks in Gosport and Cremyll

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK DOCKS has been awarded a £4million contract to service and maintain the Royal Navy’s new fleet of workboats.The company, which delivers marine services nationwide and supports the navy globally, will run the operation from its Gosport base with work being carried out at Gosport in Portsmouth Harbour and Cremyll in Devon.

The Ministry of Defence has received 38 workboats as part of Project Vahana, (an ambitious £45 million modernisation programme of its small boat flotilla), and the vessels have already delivered a whole new range of operational benefits.

They are used for several roles from logistics support, officer training, hydrographic survey and passenger transport to dive support and training.

The last of the vessels, dubbed the ‘Land Rover of the Seas’ because of their versatility and durability, was received by the navy only last month,

HMS Raleigh - one of the new workboats set to be serviced by UK Docks.

However, serving and maintaining them will be key and the Royal Navy hopes the initial two-year contract with UK Docks will eventually lead to the seamless running of the vessels over the long term.

UK Docks already services and maintains multiple navy vessels and is proud to have extended its role.

Jonathan Wilson, UK Docks managing director, said: “We are delighted to secure this contract which gives the company the chance to demonstrate its ability to provide the high standards and quality of service the navy demands.

“Winning important contracts like this does not come easily - a lot of work goes into making them happen and competition is intense because you are up against some of the best companies in the world in this field.

HMS Magpie - one of the last of dozens of workboats delivered to the Royal Navy

“So I would like to praise the UK Docks team that worked so hard to put together the successful bid to maintain the workboats and look forward to them keeping the vessels performing at their very best.”

Rosy Copping-Bull, Project Manager for the navy’s DE&S Boats Team, said: "We are pleased to be growing our relationship with UK Docks to now include the in-service support and capability maintenance of these Vahana Workboats which are an essential part of the Royal Navy's military operations including diving, surveying and training.

“The vital work carried out in Gosport and Cremyll to maintain these vessels will be instrumental in helping our nation prosper now and in the future."

One of the benefits of investing in the Vahana workboats is that it will standardise maintenance and spare parts making the Royal Navy operation much more efficient in terms of UK Docks being able to carry out the work swiftly.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director of UK Docks.

Ben Mason, portfolio manager at UK Docks, said: “It’s great to extend our links with the Royal Navy and take on the job of maintaining the Vahana workboats, designed and built by Atlas Electronick UK.

“UK Docks has invested heavily in our Gosport facilities in recent years and increased employment precisely to handle contracts like these.

“Our expanded capacity and investment in staff means the Vahana workboats will be maintained to operate at optimum levels and continue carrying out the important work they do.”

The vessels are operated from UK home ports and Royal Navy surface vessels including the navy’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and survey vessels. One is based in Gibraltar.

All SEA Class boats achieve a minimum of 25 knots with whole-body vibration-absorbing seats minimising shock and vastly reducing operator fatigue, allowing longer missions.

They will extend operational capabilities as they replace some of the navy’s ageing fleet of small boats.

Propulsion is delivered by two Yanmar marine diesel engines which range from 350hp to 1000hp and Hamilton Waterjet propulsion providing safe, shallow water operations.

The propulsion system features the Hamilton Blue Arrow CAN Bus control system and mouse-boat control for optimum control and manoeuvrability.

The new support contract extends UK Docks' work with the Royal Navy.

The company currently maintains five Batch 2 Royal Naval Vessels globally - HMS Medway, Spey, Forth, Trent and Tamar, as well as the navy’s only icebreaker, HMS Protector.