Running Club take part in Great South Run for Portsmouth Student Harry

On 1st January 2024, we were waiting to go on our annual family New Year’s Day walk, when we had a phone call to say my nephew, Harry Magee, had fallen down the stairs on New Year’s Eve, writes Alison Potter.

He had injured his neck and couldn’t move his arms or legs. Harry was at the University of Portsmouth studying for a Masters. He was 23.

All our family and friends were in shock. Harry was facing enormous life changing injuries, but strangely, he was still the Harry we knew, smiling through neck braces whilst surrounded by white hospital monitors, wires and equipment.

There were some very difficult days, but Harry was strong, and tried to retain a positive outlook. It was the start of months of treatment, first in Portsmouth Hospital, then Southampton Hospital Spinal Unit, and finally Salisbury Spinal Injury Treatment Centre.

Harry’s university friends from Portsmouth rallied round and were an enormous support, as were his old school friends.

Harry was the President of the Portsmouth University Rugby Society, which is how he loved to introduce himself.

He was heavily involved in organising various social events, including the first Fight Night at Portsmouth Uni, in which he was a compere. He was well known and much loved within the university and rugby community. Our family had got to know the area well over the years as my son had also attended Portsmouth, we had family holidays nearby and have enjoyed many visits to this vibrant, interesting city.

Harry grew up in near Orpington and I was delighted when my running club, Orpington Road Runners, kindly overwhelmingly voted to raise funds this year for Harry. The club is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary and has raised thousands of pounds for various charities over those 40 years. It’s a fabulously friendly club and it’s members have already been so generous and raised over £22,000 this year.

A group of runners from the Orpington Road Runners have signed up to run the Great South Run in Portsmouth on Sunday 19th October 2025 to raise funds towards a vehicle for Harry. This will mean Harry can travel around Portsmouth and visit his family at home independently, without having to book and pay money for taxis.

An adapted vehicle will give Harry so much more freedom going forward and would greatly enhance his lifestyle and wellbeing. Harry is starting another Masters course this autumn at University of Portsmouth and he will be able to get to lectures and his much-loved University rugby matches.

Harry has shown so much courage and resilience since his accident, it would be amazing if we could help him in return. Any donation would be very much appreciated. Thank you!

You can donate here: Great South Run for Harry Magee.