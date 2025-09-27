Seafarers Sailing Club Crew Shines in the Great River Race

A spirited crew from the Fareham-based Seafarers Sailing Club made their mark on the Thames on Saturday, September 20, taking part in the prestigious Great River Race for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-amateur crew — Carol Wealthy, Jeanie Pelling, Kay Wadham, Lesley Charlton, Mark Ransome, and Michaela Chandler, supported by Keith Dickerson and Les Chandler — tackled the iconic “Marathon of the Thames” with determination, humour, and team spirit, with their boat Rowsea and finished with an impressive time of 3 hours 28 minutes and 25 seconds over the 21.6-mile course

The day began before dawn with a hearty breakfast and the journey across London to Millwall Slipway. After a muddy boat launch, Rowsea finally hit the water. Guided by Carol’s steady hand at the helm, the crew set off alongside hundreds of boats, passing under London’s world-famous bridges and alongside its iconic landmarks to cheers from supporters and strangers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their expectations of being quickly overtaken, the crew held their ground and even gained on other boats in the early stages. The highlight was hearing cheers for the crew in their bright neon-orange t-shirts — sponsored by Kinetico — which made Team Rowsea easy to spot from vantage points all along the route.

Rowsea takes on the Great River Race

“Our main objective had simply been to get from A to B,” said crew member Lesley Charlton. “Never in our wildest dreams did we expect to achieve such a strong result. To hold our own against international crews and much larger boats was an incredible achievement. We are so proud to have put Seafarers Sailing Club on the national rowing map.”

On adjusted handicap, Rowsea placed 139th out of 277 entries, an exact mid-fleet finish that exceeded all expectations.

The Great River Race is London’s annual river marathon, attracting crews from around the world. For Seafarers Sailing Club, it was not only a sporting challenge but also a celebration of teamwork, resilience, and club spirit.