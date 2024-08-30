Shining bright like a diamond thanks to Slimming World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jennie loses 3 stone and has maintained her dream target weight for over 7 years

Jennie finally built up the courage to walk through the doors of a Slimming World group in May 2016.Before joining Slimming World Jennie had spent a few years losing weight but then gaining a stone so thought Slimming World was worth a try . Jennie wasnt sure about joining because so many people join because they want to improve their health or be able to run around with their children. Jennie felt silly because she just didn't want to be fat anymore and didnt want to keep hiding from the camera.

After getting her head around Food Optiming and understanding how free foods , speed foods and healthy extras worked she got into the routine of following the plan. Jennie wasn't one of those members with huge losses every week,her journey saw small losses each and every week and the best part was Jennie was enjoying normal meals like spaghetti carbanara.

In December 2016 only 27 weeks after joining Jennie achieved her dream target weight . An amazing 3 stone lost , Jennie felt amazing. Just over 7 and a half years later Jennie Is still 3 stone lighter and Is one of our diamond target members. Jennie has gone on to be voted Diamond member of the year in our Thursday 5.30pm session by our group. Jennie has been voted Diamond member of the year for 5 consecutive years.

Before

Jennie said "The plan has become a healthy habit, I don't see it as a diet and cooking the Slimming World way is just part of my routine. I enjoy takeaways and treats within my syn allowance so I never feel like I miss out . We enjoy Slimming World friendly meals like Roast dinner, chicken curry and chips. My daughter has also joined as a member and has learnt how to cook healthy meals . I wouldn't be where I am today without the help and support of my consultant Lacey and everyone in group. I haven't just found the "new me", I've made the most amazing and supportive friends too. I only have one regret. . . . that I didn't walk through those doors years earlier ".

If you would like to start your Slimming World journey please come along to one of my friendly groups .

Tuesday's 5.30pm

North End Baptist Church

Thursday's 5.30pm & 7pm

The Portsmouth Academy School

Lacey 07931 690630