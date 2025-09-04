Shoppers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday
From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Whiteley Superstore on Whiteley Way, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.
Among the schools hoping to secure the £5,000 is Cornerstone Church of England Primary School Whiteley PTA, which is looking to invest in new library books to keep inspiring children to learn and read.
Another school is Locks Heath Junior School, which aims to make lunchtimes healthy for bodies and mind by providing high quality sports and games equipment.
The third school is Whiteley Primary School, which is looking to widen its world music provision for children with a new set of Djembe drums and Samba instruments.
Robert Milner, store manager at Whiteley Superstore, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.
“Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”
There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.
The event is part of Tesco’s £8million Stronger Starts programme, which supports children and young people in communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.