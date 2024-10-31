Solent Partners ready to inspire and empower the region’s innovators at #VFS24 Festival of Innovation

Solent Partners will be inspiring and collaborating with some of the region’s brightest entrepreneurs and startups at this year’s Venturefest South Festival of Innovation at the Utilita Bowl Southampton.

Taking place on 14 November, as hosts of the new Inspiration Hub - a dynamic space designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and innovative problem solving.

The Inspiration Hub will feature a series of 30-minute sessions, each introducing an entrepreneur who will share their experiences of growing their business, including the triumphs and the challenges they faced along the way. Each entrepreneur will be joined by an expert who will share top tips on topics such as Taking on Staff, Attracting Investment, Developing a Pitch, and Protecting your IP.

Rachael Randall, Chair of the Solent Growth Partnership’s Business Board, said: “We're excited to be setting up in the Inspiration Hub at this year’s festival as part of our long-standing relationship with Venturefest South.

#VFS2024

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Solent Partners to contribute to this influential event in a meaningful way, by providing innovators with a space to overcome their challenges, share knowledge, and collaborate with like-minded individuals. We’re looking forward to forming new connections and building relationships that will help drive the innovation ecosystem forward.

“Our aim is to inspire and support the next generation of creative thinkers and entrepreneurs, ensuring that the Solent remains a vibrant hub for innovation.” With its commitment to supporting innovation, Solent Partners is looking forward to playing a key role at the hugely successful annual event, expected to attract hundreds of businesses, investors, and thought leaders from across the Solent region. Venturefest South celebrates and accelerates innovation and entrepreneurship, and this year’s event promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet. From the Inspiration Hub to insightful workshops, the festival will offer a variety of events to ignite ideas and drive business growth across the region. The #VFS24 agenda covers a wide range of engaging talks, panel discussions, and interactive experiences to inspire startups, entrepreneurs, and established businesses. Discover more in the: Innovation Zone: Connect with innovators and VFS partners for insights and support; attend Innovation Talks on Early-Stage Innovation, Scaling, Long-Term Success and Investment.

New Entrepreneurs Zone: Meet emerging talents from universities; pitch ideas at the Open Mic competition. Investment Hub: Get expert advice on funding, investment strategies, and business growth.

Ocean Hub: Explore advancements in marine technology and research from Innovators and the National Oceanography Centre.

Inspiration Hub: Attend workshops on intellectual property, angel investment, pitching, staff management, and digital marketing.

Outdoor Innovations: View new outdoor exhibits, including a human-powered aircraft, Formula 1 car, Tech Truck, and autonomous underwater vehicle. For more information on #VFS24 Festival of Innovation visit https://venturefestsouth.co.uk/. For a free ticket, go to the Solent Partners homepage to get a code: https://solentpartners.com/