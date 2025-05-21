Solent success stories take centre stage at Maritime UK Awards

The Solent’s maritime sector is making waves nationally once again, with a remarkable number of regional businesses named as finalists across multiple categories in the prestigious Maritime UK Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solent maritime businesses are represented in seven of the 11 categories of the Maritime UK Awards 2025, which take place on 26 June in Dover, representing the excellence, innovation, and leadership that define our island nation's world-leading maritime sector.

The finalists from the Solent are:

Carisbrooke Shipping Ltd in the Business of the Year Award and the Technology & Innovation Award

in the Business of the Year Award and the Technology & Innovation Award Associated British Ports and Carnival UK (P&O Cruises & Cunard) in the Diversity and Inclusion Award

and in the Diversity and Inclusion Award Sunseeker International Ltd in the Future Skills Award

in the Future Skills Award Griffon Marine Ltd and Robosys Automation in the International Trade Award

and in the International Trade Award Chartwell Marine Ltd in the SME of the Year Award

in the SME of the Year Award Anchoright and XB44 in the Start-Up of the Year Award.

Solent maritime businesses have been named as finalists in the Maritime UK Awards 2025.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said:

“The Solent’s reputation as a world-leading maritime cluster continues to grow, and this is strongly reflected in the outstanding number of local businesses named as finalists in the national Maritime UK Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m especially proud to see so many of our valued Partners recognised, which is a testament to the strength of our collaborative efforts and the innovation driving our region and the sector forward.

"Congratulations to all the finalists. Many have already been celebrated in our regional awards, and it is fantastic to see their achievements once again gaining national recognition. We look forward to opening applications for this year’s regional awards in early July and continuing to champion the excellence of the Solent maritime sector on both national and international stages.”

Full details on the 2025 Maritime UK Awards Finalists are available here: https://www.maritimeuk.org/media-centre/news/maritime-uk-announces-2025-award-finalists/

Follow Maritime UK Solent on LinkedIn for updates on the regional 2025 Awards.