Southampton couples are the 5th least argumentative in the UK, survey reveals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Most couples in Southampton argue less than once a month.

With around 30 million cohabiting couples recorded in the UK, it isn't surprising that at some point annoying habits start to creep in. But which pet peeves test the nation’s love birds the most?

In a recent study, fitted furniture specialists Hammonds Furniture surveyed 2000 UK adults, revealing which cities are the best and worst when it comes to arguing over each other’s bad habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They found that Southampton is joint fifth when it comes to couples arguing the least about each other's bad habits.

Southampton is joint fifth when it comes to couples arguing the least about each other's bad habits

The most common arguments among Southampton couples are about not listening, snoring and leaving cups/washing up out.

Edinburgh was ranked the nations least argumentative city whilst Southampton came in tied with Belfast.

The most argumentative cities for couples in the UK are:

Manchester – 49% argue more than once a month London – 37% Birmingham – 36% Newcastle – 35% Cardiff/Glasgow - 31%

On the other hand, the least argumentative cities for couples in the UK are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh – 85% argue less than once a month Bristol – 84% Norwich – 77% Sheffield – 73% Southampton/Belfast - 72%

Overall, more than half of UK adults in relationships (51%) – the equivalent to 15 million people – find ‘not listening’ the most annoying habit of their partner. When assessing their own bad habits, a few might be telling a few porky pies with only one in seven (16%) admitting to being guilty of not listening.

But this is just the beginning, in fact over 12 million (42%) of Brits get annoyed by their partners snoring, whilst over a third (39%) are not a fan of their other half’s cleanliness, by leaving the washing or cups out around the house.

Top annoying partner habits (UK wide):