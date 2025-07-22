Spa Day Brings Smiles to Residents at Bedhampton Court Care Home Bedhampton, Hampshire

Residents at Bedhampton Court Care Home were treated to a well-deserved afternoon of pampering this week, thanks to a spa session organised by the care team.

The lounge was transformed into a mini spa, complete with soft music, calming scents, and a selection of treatments. Residents were offered face masks, manicures, and gentle hand massages – all designed to help them relax and feel good. The response was immediate, with many residents smiling, chatting, and relaxing.

“It’s lovely seeing everyone so relaxed,” said Debbie Norton, one of the organisers. “I love it when residents are enjoying their pamper sessions- it gives them something different to look forward to and makes them feel special.”

Resident Audrey summed it up best: “I really loved my pamper session, I felt all lovely afterwards.”

A Bedhampton Court Resident wearing a face mask

The event is part of a wider effort by the home to bring meaningful activities into daily life.

From afternoon teas to music sessions, the team at Bedhampton Court are always looking for ways to keep residents engaged and uplifted.

“Just taking a bit of time to sit with someone, give them a hand massage, and have a chat- it really brightens their day.”

Plans are already underway for another pamper afternoon, and the team hopes to make it a regular event.

To learn more about Healthcare Homes and Bedhampton Court Care Home, visit healthcarehomes.co.uk