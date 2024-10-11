Spark, creative clique and hfc collaboration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Creative Clique and Hampshire Flag (HFC) partner with Spark Community Space to bring sponsorship to life Local businesses Creative Clique and Hampshire Flag Company (HFC) have joined forces with Spark Community Space to bring a vibrant transformation to the charity's storefront, turning its windows into a powerful display of community spirit and support. Spark Community Space, founded by Becki Simmons in October 2020, has been a beacon of hope for those who feel like they don’t belong, offering a safe and welcoming environment where individuals can reignite their passion for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially starting as a small weekly pop-up at Sherlocks Bar, Spark has grown rapidly, driven by the overwhelming need for connection and support. Today, Spark Community Space is firmly rooted at its new home in the Pompey Centre, where it operates both a community café and a charity shop, raising vital funds to continue its mission of serving the Portsmouth community.

This latest collaboration has brought new life to the charity’s exterior, thanks to Becki Simmons’ innovative idea of using their large windows as a canvas for sponsor-supported designs. Spark reached out to the community and local businesses for help, and Creative Clique stepped in to create eye-catching graphics that would uplift and inspire. HFC took charge of printing and installing the window displays, transforming 35 windows with stunning graphics and signage that bring energy to the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to help Spark Community Space shine even brighter with these new window displays,” said Rod Sessions, Sales and Marketing Manager at HFC. “The work Becki and her team do is truly inspiring. Every time I visit, I leave feeling uplifted by the joy and hope they spread throughout the community.”

Team

The dynamic designs, set to be completed by the end of the week, will not only enhance the exterior of the community space but also serve as a visual testament to the strength of the local community. Jo Alexander, Director at Creative Clique, expressed her excitement about being part of this uplifting project. “Keep an eye out for the new window displays that celebrate the amazing community we have here in Portsmouth,” she said.

This collaboration beautifully showcases the strong ties between Portsmouth’s local businesses and its charitable organisations, highlighting the shared commitment to uplifting and empowering the community.

To find out more, visit: https://sparkcommunityspace.co.uk/