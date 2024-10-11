Spark, creative clique and hfc collaboration
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Initially starting as a small weekly pop-up at Sherlocks Bar, Spark has grown rapidly, driven by the overwhelming need for connection and support. Today, Spark Community Space is firmly rooted at its new home in the Pompey Centre, where it operates both a community café and a charity shop, raising vital funds to continue its mission of serving the Portsmouth community.
This latest collaboration has brought new life to the charity’s exterior, thanks to Becki Simmons’ innovative idea of using their large windows as a canvas for sponsor-supported designs. Spark reached out to the community and local businesses for help, and Creative Clique stepped in to create eye-catching graphics that would uplift and inspire. HFC took charge of printing and installing the window displays, transforming 35 windows with stunning graphics and signage that bring energy to the space.
“We are thrilled to help Spark Community Space shine even brighter with these new window displays,” said Rod Sessions, Sales and Marketing Manager at HFC. “The work Becki and her team do is truly inspiring. Every time I visit, I leave feeling uplifted by the joy and hope they spread throughout the community.”
The dynamic designs, set to be completed by the end of the week, will not only enhance the exterior of the community space but also serve as a visual testament to the strength of the local community. Jo Alexander, Director at Creative Clique, expressed her excitement about being part of this uplifting project. “Keep an eye out for the new window displays that celebrate the amazing community we have here in Portsmouth,” she said.
This collaboration beautifully showcases the strong ties between Portsmouth’s local businesses and its charitable organisations, highlighting the shared commitment to uplifting and empowering the community.
To find out more, visit: https://sparkcommunityspace.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.