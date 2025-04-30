Spirit of the 1940s – Horndean care home invites community to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Horndean care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

On Thursday 8th May, from 1pm-4pm, Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed street party.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

At Pear Tree Court, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of delicious food, entertainment and dancing as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

Team members will turn back the clock as they dress in traditional 1940s wartime attire, with guests encouraged to do the same, while live entertainment from Singers and Stringers will get everyone on their feet with songs from decades gone by. A buffet-style afternoon tea will also be on offer, along with face painting and a tombola.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: “We’re always grateful for an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the community, so we’re looking forward to welcoming people for a special event marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we’re keen to honour all those involved. Music is a fantastic way to bring back memories for older people and a wonderful way to bring communities together, so we’re thrilled to welcome Singers and Stringers to get everyone’s toes tapping.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Pear Tree Court as we mark such a significant moment in history.”

Pear Tree Court has officially received ‘Veteran Friendly’ status for meeting eight standards laid out in the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF), a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The VFF framework involves noting Armed Forces status within residents’ care plans, addressing social isolation, and signposting residents and their relatives to relevant support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans and their partners.

Pear Tree Court is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, pub and hair and beauty salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

For more information, call Customer Relations Manager John Mataruse on 023 9298 6773, email [email protected], or visit the website.