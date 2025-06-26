Stagecoach celebrates dedicated reservist and bus driver Marcos Morley ahead of Armed Forces Day 2025

By Darragh Morris
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST
As Armed Forces Day approaches, Stagecoach proudly shines a spotlight on one of its own—Marcos Morley, a bus driver at Portsmouth depot and a committed Armed Forces Reservist with 38 years of service, including 14 years as a reservist.

To mark Armed Forces Day on 28 June, Marcos wore his full military uniform while working his shift, proudly representing the Reservists who balance civilian careers with military commitments. Marcos has an impressive service record, including deployments to the Falklands and a recent six-month tour in Kenya. He has also played a vital role during the Covid-19 pandemic by supporting community efforts at car park facilities.

Marcos will retire from the Reserves at the end of 2025, capping a distinguished career dedicated to serving his country.

In recognition of Armed Forces Day 2025, Stagecoach is also offering free travel across all its services to serving military personnel, veterans, and cadets from Friday 27 June to Sunday 29 June.

Marcos Morley

To travel free during this period:

  • Serving military personnel should wear uniform or present valid military ID.
  • Veterans can show a veterans’ badge or military medal.
  • Cadets are eligible across all Stagecoach bus services.

Colin Ashcroft, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South, said:

“Marcos is a true example of dedication and commitment, embodying the spirit of the Armed Forces community both on and off duty. We are proud to support Marcos and all those who serve by providing free travel as a small thank you for their service and sacrifice.”

