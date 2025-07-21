Stagecoach Chichester Controller Raises Over £1,000 in Support of Colleague
The story unfolded at the Chichester depot, part of the wider Stagecoach South network which serves communities across West Sussex, Hampshire, and Surrey. When bus driver Emma-Jane Wyse had both of her mopeds stolen — and later found destroyed — her colleague Ricky Clark quietly stepped in to help.
Ricky, a long-serving controller with 14 years at Stagecoach, launched an internal GoFundMe and depot chat to rally support. Known as a people person throughout his career — including roles as a driver, supervisor, and currently as a Controller — Ricky wanted to do something meaningful to help Emma recover from the loss.
In just ten days, he raised £1,020 from fellow colleagues at the depot. When it came time to deliver the surprise, Ricky humbly approached Emma handing her a sheet of paper listing the names of every person who had contributed.
At first, Emma thought it was a joke. But when she realised what her team had done for her, she was overwhelmed with emotion.
“I didn’t know what to say,” said Emma. “It was just so overwhelming. I felt loved and truly part of the Stagecoach family.”
Ricky added, “We’re a close team in Chichester, and when something like this happens, it’s only natural to want to support one of our own. This depot — and Stagecoach South as a whole — really is a community.”
The gesture has allowed Emma to move forward and served as a reminder of the strength and kindness within the team.
“It’s been a rough time, but this has reminded me how special this group of people is,” she added. “Chichester is a place where everyone looks after each other — and I know that’s true in other depots too.”
Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said:
“This story speaks to the incredible culture we have within Stagecoach South. Ricky’s actions and the generosity of his colleagues are a perfect example of the compassion and camaraderie that run through all our teams.”