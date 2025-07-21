Stagecoach Chichester Controller Raises Over £1,000 in Support of Colleague

In a touching show of solidarity, Stagecoach South staff have come together to support a colleague in need — raising over £1,000 in just a week and a half after a devastating double theft.

The story unfolded at the Chichester depot, part of the wider Stagecoach South network which serves communities across West Sussex, Hampshire, and Surrey. When bus driver Emma-Jane Wyse had both of her mopeds stolen — and later found destroyed — her colleague Ricky Clark quietly stepped in to help.

Ricky, a long-serving controller with 14 years at Stagecoach, launched an internal GoFundMe and depot chat to rally support. Known as a people person throughout his career — including roles as a driver, supervisor, and currently as a Controller — Ricky wanted to do something meaningful to help Emma recover from the loss.

In just ten days, he raised £1,020 from fellow colleagues at the depot. When it came time to deliver the surprise, Ricky humbly approached Emma handing her a sheet of paper listing the names of every person who had contributed.

Ricky Clark, Controller and Emma-Jane Wyse, Bus Driver

At first, Emma thought it was a joke. But when she realised what her team had done for her, she was overwhelmed with emotion.

“I didn’t know what to say,” said Emma. “It was just so overwhelming. I felt loved and truly part of the Stagecoach family.”

Ricky added, “We’re a close team in Chichester, and when something like this happens, it’s only natural to want to support one of our own. This depot — and Stagecoach South as a whole — really is a community.”

The gesture has allowed Emma to move forward and served as a reminder of the strength and kindness within the team.

Melanie McDougall, Operations Manager, Emma-Jane Wyse, Bus Driver and Ricky Clark, Controller

“It’s been a rough time, but this has reminded me how special this group of people is,” she added. “Chichester is a place where everyone looks after each other — and I know that’s true in other depots too.”

Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said:

“This story speaks to the incredible culture we have within Stagecoach South. Ricky’s actions and the generosity of his colleagues are a perfect example of the compassion and camaraderie that run through all our teams.”