Stagecoach South Donates £3,990 to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

Stagecoach South is proud to continue its partnership with the Royal British Legion, having donated £3,990 to this year’s Poppy Appeal. Honouring the tradition of supporting veterans and active military personnel, Stagecoach South pledged £10 for each of the 399 buses operating across Hampshire, Surrey, West Sussex, and Brighton, resulting in a contribution that has been handed over directly to the Royal British Legion to support its vital work.

For many years, Stagecoach South has participated in the Poppy Appeal by branding its vehicles with symbolic poppies. This year, in line with last year’s focus on reducing waste, the company continued its eco-friendly approach by forgoing temporary poppy stickers in favour of a direct donation. Managing Director Marc Reddy commented, “We were thrilled to support the Poppy Appeal in a way that upholds our commitment to sustainability, contributing directly to the Royal British Legion’s crucial work for veterans and their families.”

To commemorate the occasion, Stagecoach South and the Royal British Legion came together to hand over the large cheque, in front of the Landing Craft Tank (LCT 7074) at the D-Day Story (museum in Portsmouth dedicated to telling the events of June 1944, a significant moment in history).

Marc Reddy also highlighted the company’s close connection to the Armed Forces, sharing, “Our team includes many former service personnel who contribute to our work daily. We’re proud to support a charity that serves those who served our country. Our permanent poppy-themed buses, seen in north Hampshire and the Blackwater Valley, remain as a lasting tribute.”

Clare Peppiatt, Regional Poppy Appeal Manager for the South-West at the Royal British Legion, expressed her gratitude, stating, “We are deeply grateful to Stagecoach for their generous contribution and enduring support. Their funds are instrumental in providing assistance to veterans, current service members, and their families.”

To further honour the sacrifices of those who have served, Stagecoach South provided free bus travel for all current and former military personnel, as well as cadets, over Remembrance Weekend, November 11th and 12th. Military personnel in uniform or with military ID, and veterans wearing medals or a Veterans badge, were welcome to travel free on any Stagecoach bus across the South. Additionally, Stagecoach drivers observed the national two-minute silence, where safe, on both days as a mark of respect.

Stagecoach South remains committed to supporting the Poppy Appeal and paying tribute to the service and dedication of the Armed Forces, past and present, while continuing its eco-friendly approach.