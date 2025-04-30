Stagecoach South drivers gear up for National Bus Driver of the Year competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach, the UK’s leading bus operator, Stagecoach South has successfully completed its regional Bus Driver of the Year (BDOY) assessments, celebrating the outstanding skills and commitment of its driving team ahead of the national finals later this year in Blackpool.

The event, held at Stagecoach South’s Portsmouth depot, brought together drivers from across the region to showcase their customer service excellence and driving ability. The assessments were a key part of selecting the drivers who will represent Stagecoach South on the national stage.

After a day of intense challenges and assessments, the top three drivers were announced:

First Place: Linda Ryan from Winchester Depot

Second Place: Chris Errett from Guildford Depot

Third Place: Robbie Wignall from Portsmouth Depot

Councillor Chris Attwell was on hand to join the celebrations and officially announce the top three performers. Cllr Attwell also had the opportunity to experience driving a bus firsthand, joining other guests in getting behind the wheel of both vintage and state-of-the-art electric vehicles at a special demonstration event held alongside the assessments.

Lisa Cook from Portsmouth City Council also attended and took part in the driving experience, helping to celebrate the skills and dedication of Stagecoach’s team.

Cllr Chris Attwell, Operations Manager Carol Sim and Passenger Trnasport Manager Lisa Cook

Peter Robinson, Training Manager, said: "We are incredibly proud of all our drivers who took part today. The standard was extremely high, and it’s a testament to the professionalism, safety, and service our teams deliver every day. Huge thanks to everyone who helped organise such a fantastic event."

The day ended with a celebration for all colleagues, giving everyone the chance to network, enjoy driving experiences, and reflect on the achievements of the day.

Stagecoach South would like to thank all drivers, trainers, and support teams who made the event a success, and congratulate those heading to Blackpool for the national competition.