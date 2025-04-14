Stagecoach South Enhances Travel Links to QA Hospital with Improved Service 18

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach South is improving public transport connectivity in Portsmouth with an enhanced timetable for Service 18, ensuring more frequent and convenient travel to Queen Alexandra (QA) Hospital and beyond. The service will now operate every 20 minutes from Monday to Saturday daytime, while Sunday services will continue every 30 minutes.

A key enhancement is that Service 18 will now start from Clarence Pier in Southsea, offering a direct connection to Hovertravel’s Ryde-to-Southsea hovercraft service, improving accessibility for Isle of Wight residents traveling to Portsmouth and QA Hospital.

Additionally, Portsmouth NHS Trust employees can benefit from a 40% discount on Stagecoach bus travel, making commuting more affordable for healthcare professionals.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director of Stagecoach South, said:

Stagecoach South, Managing Director, Marc Reddy alongside Cllr Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council and HoverTravel Captain

"We are committed to enhancing local transport links, and these improvements to Service 18 demonstrate our dedication to providing reliable, convenient, and affordable travel for the community. The increased frequency and extended route to Clarence Pier will better connect passengers to QA Hospital and the Isle of Wight. We’re also pleased to support NHS workers with discounted travel, helping them get to work more easily.”

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at HoverTravel commented:

"Hovertravel is delighted to see improved connectivity between Southsea and QA Hospital. By starting Service 18 at Clarence Pier, Stagecoach is making it even easier for Isle of Wight residents to reach essential healthcare services in Portsmouth. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to seamless, multi-modal transport links.”

Cllr Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council said:

"We welcome these improvements to Service 18 from Clarence Pier to QA Hospital and beyond, which will provide better access to essential services for residents and visitors alike. They also support our wider efforts to make bus travel more accessible and reliable. Through the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and our partnership with bus operators, we are focused on making bus travel a more attractive and viable option to the benefit of everyone in the city.”

This initiative is part of a broader investment in local bus services, made possible through Stagecoach’s partnership with Portsmouth City Council and funding from the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

For more information on Service 18’s new timetable and NHS staff discounts, visit www.stagecoachbus.com.