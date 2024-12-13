Stagecoach South Portsmouth driver retires after more than 26 years of dedicated service

George Gibson pointing at the camera

On 13 December 2024, the Stagecoach Portsmouth Depot team gathered at Havant Bus Station to honour George Gibson, who has retired after an impressive 26-year career with the company.

The event brought together past and present colleagues for tea, cake, and a heartfelt presentation to celebrate George’s remarkable contributions and legacy.

George moved to the South of England from Scotland in 1978 and began his career with Southdown Motor Services, the predecessor to Stagecoach. He worked as a driver in Portsmouth until April 1986, when he took a career change after 8 years. George rejoined Stagecoach in June 1998 and rose to the position of Leading Driver in 2007. In recent years, he had become a familiar and friendly face at Havant Bus Station, serving as a regulator and supervisor.

At 73, George has chosen to embrace full retirement and plans to move with his wife, Coleen, to South Africa to enjoy their next chapter together.

Portsmouth team saying goodbye to George Gibson

The celebration was an opportunity for colleagues to reflect on George’s unwavering dedication and to express their gratitude for his years of service and mentorship.

“George has been an essential member of Stagecoach throughout his years in the organisation,” said Colin Ashcroft, Depot Manager at Portsmouth. “His professionalism, warmth, and commitment have made him a beloved figure not just among his colleagues but also within the wider community. He will be deeply missed, but we wish him and Coleen all the very best as they begin this exciting new chapter in South Africa!”

“George, our beloved Scottish supervisor with a heart of gold, has been like family to us for 10 years. Always patient and kind, he’d do anything for anyone—colleagues and passengers alike. For Brian and me, this isn’t goodbye, but ‘we’ll miss you until we meet again.’ We wish George and Colleen all the best on their next adventure and send them off with love.” – Charlotte Weston, Portsmouth Bus Driver

“In true Scottish style, he'd shout, 'Get the bloody bus, you're late – come on!' And I'll never forget the time I nicked his butter from the fridge when it was empty. He was not impressed – but it was hilarious!” – Daniel Hardwood, Portsmouth Leading Driver

George Gibson with his managers past and present

“Havant’s number one cleaner! For over a decade, I’ve caught him with his mop, always on the lookout to see if I was nearby. Even here, where he thought he was safe, he wasn’t! George brought humour, kindness, and a helping hand to everyone. He’ll be deeply missed, but his stories and smiles will stay with us always.” – Glenn Perry, Portsmouth Bus Driver

“Since we joined Stagecoach in January 2023, George’s warmth and humour quickly made him a friend, not just a colleague. He was always there for a chat, a rant, or a laugh—even on the toughest days. When George shared his plans to move to South Africa, it broke our hearts, but we’re happy for him. We even surprised him with a flash mob on Sunday! Dad’s already planning a trip to visit. George, you’ll be truly missed—it’s not goodbye, just see you later” – Thomas and Frances Raistrick, Portsmouth Bus Drivers

George Gibson’s retirement will leave a lasting impact on both his colleagues and the wider community, as his dedication, leadership, and warm personality have made him a cornerstone of the Stagecoach team for over two decades.