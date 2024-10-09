Stepping up to the plate! Horndean care home launches food bank drop-off point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Horndean has partnered with a local food bank to launch a new drop-off point for unwanted items.

To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, are encouraging the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to Horndean’s new foodbank drop-off-point – located in the care home’s reception.

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have.It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and farmers would give thanks for a good harvest.

The foodbank drop-off point, which will see donations made to Horndean and Clanfield Foodbank, is live at Pear Tree Court until Tuesday 15th October, and located in the home’s reception.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: “At Pear Tree Court, we are always looking for ways to give back and support our community and local charities, which is why we’re delighted to be partnering with Horndean and Clanfield Foodbank and launching our first ever drop-off point.

“In these challenging times, we know many people may be struggling, and with Christmas fast approaching, it’s more important than ever to support foodbanks which provide a vital lifeline for many members of our local community.

“We’d encourage those who have unwanted or unused items to come and visit Pear Tree Court and support us to help those in need.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Harvest Festival, please visit careuk.com/harvest-festival

Pear Tree Court is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Pear Tree Court, please call Customer Relations Manager John Mataruse on 02392 986773, or email [email protected]

For more general information, please visit careuk.com/pear-tree-court