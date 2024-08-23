Street Collection for local Food Bank
Local Food Bank attends Fareham Community Showcase
Waypoint Hub / Fareham Food Bank enjoyed being part of Fareham Community Showcase on 20th July 2024.
The day was a great opportunity to network with other local organisations and to talk to members of the public about the work of Waypoint Hub.
During the day £113 was raised which has been banked in order to buy food for Waypoint Hub.
