Street Collection for local Food Bank

By Claire Johnson
Contributor
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Local Food Bank attends Fareham Community Showcase

Waypoint Hub / Fareham Food Bank enjoyed being part of Fareham Community Showcase on 20th July 2024.

The day was a great opportunity to network with other local organisations and to talk to members of the public about the work of Waypoint Hub.

During the day £113 was raised which has been banked in order to buy food for Waypoint Hub.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.