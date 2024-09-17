Sun shines for City of Portsmouth College graduates

By Paula Hetherington
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Glorious sunshine graced the stunning surroundings of Portsmouth Cathedral for City of Portsmouth College's 2024 graduation ceremony.

A total of 22 adult learners were there with their families and friends to mark the successful completion of their higher education courses.

They were treated to a formal reception and presentation by Professor Anne Murphy, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education) at the University of Portsmouth and Governor at City of Portsmouth College.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anne was joined by the College’s Principal and CEO Katy Quinn, together with other members of the senior management team.

City of Portsmouth College graduates outside Portsmouth CathedralCity of Portsmouth College graduates outside Portsmouth Cathedral
City of Portsmouth College graduates outside Portsmouth Cathedral

She told the graduands: “As adult learners, you have already demonstrated a belief in, and a commitment to, life-long learning. In a world that is ever-changing and a labour market where the skills we all need to be successful in our roles seem to shift so rapidly, you have shown that you are able and willing to rise to those challenges.”

Awards went to:

Level 5 English Language Teaching to Adults CELTA – Lavenia Basiyalo, David Byrne, Iryna Chupylka, Elaine Cook, Sharon Jenkins, Olha Krasnikova, Olena Kremenchuk and Mariia Zaika-Chelenk.

Level 5 Diploma in Education and Training – James Kenna, James Mavin, Robert Morgon and Sam Oakley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Level 5 Diploma in Journalism – Millie Bowles, Gareth John Boyes and Natalie Cummings.

Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management – Azhar Ahmad, Lucy Bate, Jasmine Chowdhury, Lucinda Spratt, Jade Squibb and Ella Whitehill.

Level 5 Foundation Degree in Computing – Callium Farminer.

After the proceedings, graduates and their guests enjoyed an informal gathering with bubbles and cake.

Related topics:Portsmouth Cathedral

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice