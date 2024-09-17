Sun shines for City of Portsmouth College graduates
A total of 22 adult learners were there with their families and friends to mark the successful completion of their higher education courses.
They were treated to a formal reception and presentation by Professor Anne Murphy, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education) at the University of Portsmouth and Governor at City of Portsmouth College.
Anne was joined by the College’s Principal and CEO Katy Quinn, together with other members of the senior management team.
She told the graduands: “As adult learners, you have already demonstrated a belief in, and a commitment to, life-long learning. In a world that is ever-changing and a labour market where the skills we all need to be successful in our roles seem to shift so rapidly, you have shown that you are able and willing to rise to those challenges.”
Awards went to:
Level 5 English Language Teaching to Adults CELTA – Lavenia Basiyalo, David Byrne, Iryna Chupylka, Elaine Cook, Sharon Jenkins, Olha Krasnikova, Olena Kremenchuk and Mariia Zaika-Chelenk.
Level 5 Diploma in Education and Training – James Kenna, James Mavin, Robert Morgon and Sam Oakley.
Level 5 Diploma in Journalism – Millie Bowles, Gareth John Boyes and Natalie Cummings.
Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management – Azhar Ahmad, Lucy Bate, Jasmine Chowdhury, Lucinda Spratt, Jade Squibb and Ella Whitehill.
Level 5 Foundation Degree in Computing – Callium Farminer.
After the proceedings, graduates and their guests enjoyed an informal gathering with bubbles and cake.
