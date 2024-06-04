Take a nostalgic trip back in time at The Watercress Line’s All Change weekend

Visitors to The Watercress Line can take a trip down Memory Lane at a brand new summer event.

All Change will recreate the nostalgia of the 1950s and 1960s with vintage vehicles, favourite tunes and magical steam train travel at the heritage railway, on 15 and 16 June - and everyone is invited to dress in vintage style to get into the mood, if they wish! Train rides on steam and diesel locomotives will run along the Watercress Line’s picturesque route throughout the day – with the option to hop on and off at the heritage stations. Ropley Station is the setting for classic cars and the swinging sounds of the fabulous Fifties and sensational Sixties, performed by talented singer Stephanie Belle. The Locomotive Shed at Ropley will display the railway’s restoration work, and vintage clothes will be on sale at the Goods Shed, Alresford. Younger visitors can enjoy pottery painting in the West Country Buffet (additional charge); The Watercress Line’s selfie station and the locomotive playground. All activities will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Hot and cold food and drinks will be available at the West Country Buffet, the T-Junction and Alton Kiosk - and Alresford and Ropley station gift shops will be open. The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: "We’re excited to bring the much-loved nostalgia of the 1950s and ‘60s to The Watercress Line for this brand new event. “Book now for our fantastic All Change weekend on 15 and 16 June and enjoy the sights and sounds of this era when the spirit of change touched everyone’s lives and created an enduring legacy.” For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/all-change/