Take the lead in Walk Your Dog Month this January

January isn’t just the start of a new year - it’s also Walk Your Dog Month! A great opportunity to get outside, embrace the fresh air and kickstart your New Year’s resolutions with your loyal companion by your side.

Whether you’re aiming to increase your physical activity or simply want to spend more quality time with your dog, consider the needs of your canine friend.

Pull on your walking boots, grab the leash and explore the world together!

Expert dog trainer, Jeanette Muldoon, from The Family Dog Club who is a member of the Institute of Modern Dog Trainers, has teamed up with Healthy Pet Store as our guest blogger this month.

Jeanette gives dog caregivers great advice, particularly for pets showing behaviours associated with stress or frustration who are reluctant to walk.

Here are some top tips to help make walkies an enjoyable experience for everyone.

The importance of daily walks

For most dogs, daily walks can be beneficial for their physical and mental health. Regular exercise may help maintain a healthy weight, strengthen muscles and support cardiovascular health. Dogs love exploring on walks, particularly in rural areas which offer important mental stimulation. Sniffing new scents, seeing different sights, and encountering other dogs may reduce anxiety and boredom. They also get to spend time with a human they love – and for dog caregivers, the benefits are just as positive.

Walking may improve cardiovascular fitness, may reduce stress levels, may enhance mental wellbeing and the fresh January air can invigorate both body and mind! Tailor walks to your dog’s needs Don't feel guilty if you can't walk everyday - commit to a 10 minutes ‘sniffari’, or 15 minutes hiding some treats around the house or garden.

While we recognise different breeds prefer certain activities, don't let this pressure you into thinking this is what you must do with your dog. For example, working breeds such as Malinois or Dachshunds thrive on having a ‘hobby’ like tracking, barn hunting and scentwork. Understanding your dog’s specific requirements ensures their walks are both enjoyable and beneficial. Make your walks engaging and safe.

Some ways to make the most of your outings

Let your dog lead the way (safely) to explore new scents. Use puzzle toys or treats during breaks to engage their mind. Practice cues like “sit” or “stay” in different environments for training reinforcement In winter, safety is paramount.

Protect your dog with reflective gear or a cosy coat for visibility and warmth. Some dogs love to drink from standing and moving water sources, but even if it's cold, carrying fresh water might be a welcome refresher.

While many dogs love their daily walks, not every dog finds them enjoyable. For some, walks can be a source of stress. Recognising the signs of stress in your dog can help you adapt their routine to ensure they feel safe and secure.

Signs your dog isn’t enjoying their walk

If your dog is stressed during walks, they may display behaviour such as: Pulling on the lead to return home or to the car; Being hypervigilant, constantly scanning their surroundings; Displaying body language like a tucked tail, ears pinned back, or shaking. Subtle signs, such as yawning, panting, or lip licking.

If your dog is reluctant to go out, needs to be coaxed through the door, or spends the walk disengaged and on edge, it may be time to reassess their walking routine.

Decompression time for rescue dogs

Rescued or rehomed dogs often need time to settle into their new environment. Known as the ‘decompression’ period, this adjustment phase allows dogs to relax, maybe rebuild their trust in humans and adapt to new sights, smells, and sounds.

During this time, walks may do more harm than good, especially if the dog is still feeling unsafe or overwhelmed. Instead, focus on helping your dog feel secure at home. Once they are more comfortable, start with short walks in quiet areas where they can gradually build confidence. Avoid trigger stacking.

Trigger stacking is when a series of stressors build up over time, overwhelming your dog’s ability to cope. Even dogs who have previously been calm can start to react - barking, pulling or refusing to engage during walks. To avoid this, give your dog rest days, particularly after negative encounters with other dogs or people.

The key to enjoyable walks is creating a routine that prioritises your dog’s safety and comfort. Watch for signs of stress, provide them with plenty of positive reinforcement and be patient as they adjust. Remember, walks should be about quality, not quantity - it’s ok to take a step back and allow your dog the time they need to feel truly at ease.

When to seek help from a behaviourist

If your dog consistently shows signs of stress during walks or avoids them altogether, it may be time to seek the advice of a qualified, positive reinforcement-based behaviourist. There are many potential reasons for walking-related anxiety, from past trauma to underlying medical issues such as pain or mobility problems.

Before addressing behavioural concerns, it’s essential to consult your vet to rule out any health-related causes. Behaviourists can offer guidance based on your dog’s specific needs. For example, a dog who is fearful of other dogs may require a different approach than one who struggles with traffic noise or new environments.

Therapy work often starts with confidence-building exercises in a quiet, rural area, progressing slowly as the dog becomes more comfortable. By adjusting the plan as needed, a professional can ensure your dog’s experience is stress-free.

Games make a difference. One common technique used by behaviourists is pattern games, which introduce predictability into walks. For instance, saying “1, 2, treat” while feeding a treat helps establish a rhythm and reassures the dog. Practising these games at home first, where the dog feels secure, can make transitioning to outdoor use smoother.

For dogs who show behaviours associated with excitement or anxiety, behaviourists look at the bigger picture, including diet, routine, and daily activities, to identify triggers and help manage their arousal levels. By addressing these basic elements, they can create a plan that promotes calmness and focus, both at home and on walks.

Behaviourists can help pet parents understand their dog’s unique communication signals and create strategies to build trust and confidence. For some dogs, the ultimate takeaway may be that they are happiest and healthiest spending time with their caregiver in their home, engaging in enriching activities that don’t involve walking.

Enrichment activities

Interactive toys like puzzle feeders, lick mats, or treat-dispensing balls encourage problem-solving and may help to keep your dog’s mind active. For dogs who enjoy shredding, providing safe items like cardboard boxes stuffed with treats or paper to tear can satisfy their natural instincts

Engaging your dog’s powerful sense and smell is a calming and rewarding activity. Start by teaching them to find a particular scent, such as a specific toy, and gradually increase the difficulty over time. Scentwork may help your dog relax and feel more at ease Hiding treats around your home or garden is a simple and effective way to help keep your dog engaged.

Begin by letting them see where you hide the treat, then make it progressively harder to provide an outlet for mental stimulation. Training through games teaches your dog new skills and builds confidence. For example, play a game of tug where your dog learns to “drop” on cue or practice recall with short chases. Each of these activities encourages your dog to engage with their environment and helps them develop coping mechanisms in a safe, structured way.

Patience, understanding, and consistency are key when working with a dog showing behaviours associated with fear. By focusing on enrichment and positive experiences, you’ll provide them with a solid foundation to thrive, one small step at a time. Ready to walk again Rescue dogs need lifelong attention to their stress levels, as triggers can build over time, requiring breaks.

Signs they need downtime include heightened reactions to noises. Gradually reintroduce walks, starting short and progressing as they show comfort. Keeping a diary can help identify patterns, such as needing rest after busy periods.

Making walks positive

Choose quiet rural areas or, if this is not possible, industrial estates or the quiet back roads of urban/suburban zones. Reassure with a comforting hand on the chest, if they respond well to this Observe body language to ensure they’re coping.

Allow adjustment time at the start of the walk Bring treats and pause for fun moments during the walk Celebrate Walk Your Dog Month Make January a month to remember with these fun activities.

Sharing in proud moments

Show us how proud you are of your dog on their daily activity and stay motivated with tips and encouragement from the Healthy Pet Store community. But if your dog needs a break, simply commit to spending time with them Discover new trails: Explore local dog-friendly walking routes, parks, or trails.

Wellness benefits

Use your walks to reflect on your goals and embrace healthy habits.