Tales as a Receiver of Wreck

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of our own members at Stokes Bay WI was HM Receiver of Wreck until her retirement - it was a fascinating story!

WHAT a presentation – we’d go as far as saying it was unique! We had one of our own members, Veronica Robbins, telling us of her extraordinary career as Receiver of Wreck, Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Her role ranged from dealing with beached 80-foot Sperm Whales (usually found dead somewhere ‘inconvenient’) to wrecks containing sunken treasures of gold coins and sapphires. Now retired, she effectively amended the 1894 Merchant Shipping Act in 1995 to be relevant to the modern day. Veronica introduced the first ever Wreck Amnesty and the British Museum assisted with items recovered. She helped to prosecute those who then took Crown property unlawfully and she was clearly passionate about her role as custodian of maritime heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maritime archaeology didn’t always have a high profile and she was able to protect many of the artefacts found. One of Veronica’s career highlights was receiving an award from Turkey for the return of seven ancient artefacts dating from circa 2AD, the Castor Marbles, four years after they were discovered in the wreckage of a ship off the coast of Kent.

Veronica Robbins

As President of Stokes Bay WI, Angela MacCallum, says “We heard about a sunken ship (theSS Richard Montgomery still in existence today) containing live unstable ordnance. Another of her fascinating tales covered the SS Politician which ran aground in the Hebrides with a cargo of whisky - with crates still occasionally found on the shore – Veronica didn’t hesitate to recommend prosecution for those who pillage from wrecks.”

Even ‘Fishes Royal’ – stranded whales, porpoises, dolphins (and sturgeon caught in trawls) become the property of the Monarch of the UK and came under Veronica’s responsibility.

British archaeologist Dr Margaret Rule, of the Mary Rose Trust, was one of many specialists who advised Veronica in her early days as Receiver of Wreck. As a result of their shared interest in the protection and conservation of maritime artefacts, simple and accurate reporting procedures were made available for all sea users both amateur and professional. User-friendly, unambiguous literature explained the Laws of Wreck and Salvage and the consequence of not following the Law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will now think of Veronica helping to retrieve a stolen cannon from outside a shop – now known in her family as ‘Granny’s Cannon!’ We are proud of Veronica and wonder which other member of our club will have as fascinating a tale to tell!