Taylor Wimpey gives boost to local Scout groups

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has made a donation to two scout groups local to its Bramley Park development in Warsash.

The Fareham District Scout Band and the 1st Warsash Sea Scout Group each received £250 as part of the housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community surrounding its developments.

Taylor Wimpey’s £250 towards the 1st Warsash Sea Scout Group went to new equipment so that the cubs and scouts in the area can continue enjoying fun water activities during the summer.

Melissa Johnson, Scout Group Leader at 1st Warsash Sea Scouts, said: “All of the children, leaders and parents at 1st Warsash Sea Scouts would like to say a very big thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation of £250 towards the purchase of our new paddle-board.

Fareham District Scout Band providing the Last Post Remembrance at Netley

"We cannot wait to start using it for new adventures in 2025!”

The Fareham District Scout Band is a traditional marching band which is available to hire in the community and also leads local celebrations for national events, such as Remembrance Day.

The band is currently fundraising for new bugles to replace the existing ones which were purchased second-hand when the band first formed in 1981. Taylor Wimpey’s donation will go towards the new bugles which will ensure that the players’ full potential can be heard and the band can continue being an integral part of the community and local area.

Carol Dawson, a Volunteer Fundraiser at The Fareham District Scout Band, said: “The Fareham District Scout Band are delighted to have received £250 towards our bugle replacement project. Our bugle section is currently playing bugles which are all well over 40 years old and are worn out.

Warsash Sea Scouts with new paddle board

"In addition to the band leading many parades and playing at community events, our buglers also provide the Last Post Remembrance at Netley where there are over 650 Commonwealth War Graves.”

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: "We are delighted to donate towards the fundraising efforts of these two local scout groups to enable them to continue providing valuable life experiences, skills and memories for the young people within the area."