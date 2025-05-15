Tesco Extra supports Portsmouth people in hygiene poverty

By Glenn Price
Contributor
Published 15th May 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 15:28 BST
Conscientous colleagues at a Portsmouth store have provided much-needed period products to a leading local charity.

Tesco’s Fratton Park Extra store donated the range of products to Free Flow Portsmouth CIC (Community Interest Company), which supports people who cannot afford sanitary products.

The donation coincides with Period Poverty Awareness Week (12-18 May), which raises awareness about the issue of period poverty and the negative impact it has on people who menstruate.

A 2021 study revealed that the number of people struggling to purchase period products has increased by 35% in three years.

Tesco’s Fratton Park Extra store donated a range of products to Free Flow Portsmouth, a charity which supports people who cannot afford sanitary products.placeholder image
Maddison Buckley, founder of Free Flow Portsmouth, said: “We are really grateful to Tesco’s Fratton Park Extra store for these sanitary packs.

“They will go to local charities and organisations that aid vulnerable people in need of sanitary and hygiene products.

“Our collaboration with Fratton Park Extra has enabled us to reach a wider audience to support local individuals who are desperately in need of sanitary products. As a local CIC, it's great to see and receive support from a well-known organisation.”

Free Flow Portsmouth runs monthly collections where volunteers gather the products that people and business have donated. These are then dropped off to a charity selected for that month.

The items donated to Free Flow Portsmouth are sanitary pads, tampons, hygiene products, panty liners, menstrual cups and reusable menstrual products.

Gemma Morrison, Community Champion at Tesco’s Fratton Park Extra store, said: “The work done by Free Flow Portsmouth is amazing. They help so many people in and around Portsmouth.

“We know that one in four cannot afford period products, so we are delighted to be able to support Maddison and her team of volunteers with helping them distribute sanitary products packs to those who are in need.”

For further information about Free Flow Portsmouth, go online at https://freeflowportsmouth.com/

