Tesco shopper selects Portsmouth young people’s charity to receive £5,000

Trailblazers Youth is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

Tesco customers at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park Extra store were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Trailblazers Youth was one of three inspiring local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

The funds will provide a safe place for people aged 7-13 to gather, build friendships and take part in activities, as well as purchasing new equipment for weekly use and enabling members to go out on trips.

Inspiring charity Trailblazers Youth received £5,000 to help Portsmouth youngsters

Sean Finch, Congregational Pastor at Trailblazers Youth, said: “This money will have a profound impact on the lives of so many young people in our community, supporting the activities and events that will inspire, empower, and create lasting memories for them.”

More than 100 Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Steven Lawson, store manager at Fratton Park Extra, said: “We're thrilled to be participating in Golden Grants and it's a fantastic example of how we can make a real difference in our community. We really enjoyed celebrating with the lucky customer who picked out the Golden token.”

Gemma Morrison, the store's Community Champion, added: “I've been so blown away by Trailblazers Youth and the amazing work they are doing with young people in their community.

“The organisation is inspiring young people to believe in their capabilities in an inclusive environment, so I'm thrilled that this funding will enable them to further their good work.”

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120million has been given to more than 67,000 schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.

Portsmouth schools and children’s groups can apply for a Stronger Starts grant of £500, £1,000 or £1,500 by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts