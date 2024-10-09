They are our missing parts – How adopting siblings changed the lives of one couple forever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For a couple who have wished to have a family for some time, Louise and Alex are sharing their story, to encourage more people to consider adopting siblings, to keep them together and be part of a family life.

The couple explain that their children, Claire and Nick, have a very strong sibling bond and felt passionately it was their responsibility to adopt children who could stay together. Louise says ‘we wanted to have a family, and this was our way of having a family. I was so longing to be a mum.’

Louise and Alex have kindly shared their adoption journey in a short film, so other potential adoptive parents can learn about what it feels like to have siblings. They understand the journey the children have had and are committed to giving them as much love and support as they need, as they grow and develop.

Says Alex, “It’s not double the work. You just need two beds, but you’ve still got to do the same stuff.’ Says Louise, ‘Nick likes his football and Claire likes her dance. We had a schedule of activities; we also went to playgrounds and walks along the common.”

Adopt South's Friendly team welcome anyone interested in adoption

Rachel Reynolds, Head of Adopt South, the Regional Adoption Agency for Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton says, “People who are finding out about adoption will share their vision of a family with us. When applicants in the very early stages of the adoption journey express their desire to have siblings, our team will do everything we can during assessment to identify how we can support them to make this a reality.

“We offer a learning programme specifically for adopting siblings, dedicated sibling parent workers as well as a parent who has adopted siblings to offer support and experience of everyday life. When applicants are approved, and children are placed with the family, we will offer opportunities to introduce them to other adoptive parents who have more than one child in their family.

“We understand the cost of having children and the space they need, can have an impact on household means, but we will try and help anyone who is interested in adopting children who need the lifetime love of a family. What children need most is comfort, understanding and time their parent(s) can give them to grow and flourish with a sense of identity. There may be financial support available for sibling adoption, and we will seek to help families in every way that we possibly can.”

Louise and Alex are just one of 75 households who have adopted siblings with Adopt South. The Regional Adoption Agency offers a wide range of adoption support including access to social events and connections to other families with siblings in the Adopt South region, which includes Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton.

To find out more about adopting siblings, please call Adopt South’s friendly team on 0300 3000 011 or visit the Events page for information on free Online Adoption Information events or in person opportunities to meet with Adopt South.