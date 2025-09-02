Thousands flock to local leisure centres for family fun days

On Saturday, 30 August, thousands of people from across the local community came together to enjoy free family fun days at Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre.

Hosted by Everyone Active in partnership with Fareham Borough Council, the centres welcomed residents of all ages for a day of free, family-friendly activities designed to promote health, wellbeing, and inclusion.

More than 5,500 people attended Fareham Leisure Centre, enjoying a wide range of free activities including gymnastics tasters, roller skating and top rock climbing. The soft play area proved especially popular, remaining busy throughout the day.

Over at Holly Hill Leisure Centre, over 3,000 people attended, enjoying activities such as swimming tasters, nerf wars battle zone and Active Antz.

Cloe Travers (gymnast) at Fareham Leisure Centre Open Day

A number of local athletes, who are part of Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, were also in attendance, including professional gymnast, Cloe Travers, who wowed guests with a short performance before each session, showcasing her impressive skills.

In addition, the Keller sisters – Megan, Evelyn and Lauren – who compete in BMX and Figure-Skating / Synchronised Ice-Skating came along for the roller skating session to showcase their skating skills, along with para swimmer Tomas Navarro-Barber, Aquatics GB (para) champs 2024 50m free bronze, 400m free Silver – who brought along his array of medals.

Figure skaters, Siena Mannion, Chloe Pickles and Briony Long also attended, alongside ice hockey player, Henry Coleman-Powell and BMX racer, Nicola Spiers – all stand out local athletes on the scheme.

Ryan Grant, Contract Manager at Everyone Active said: “We were delighted to see so many members of the community, of all ages and abilities, come together to enjoy the community fun days at Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre. We hope this inspires more residents to get active and utilise the facilities available. We would like to thank our fantastic local athletes, part of our Sporting Champions scheme, who came down to support and showcase their impressive skills on the day.”

Keller sisters, Lauren and Megan and Niki Spiers - Sporting Champions

Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Connie Hockley, added: “I applaud Everyone Active for hosting these family fun days which have been enjoyed by so many. For young people to have demonstrations from professional athletes is incredibly inspirational, and will hopefully encourage them to fulfil their own sporting ambitions.”

For more information, please visit the website here: https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/holly-hill-leisure-centre/

