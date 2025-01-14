Tom's determination to ensure Mum's memory lives on
Tom Ingram (29) from Portsmouth began fundraising in 2008 when he was just thirteen years old after his mother, Karen sadly passed away from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer aged 40, leaving behind a husband Mike, Tom, and his younger brother, Harry.
His first fundraising event was held just one month after his mother's death at The Eastleigh Lakeside Steam Railway in Hampshire and netted over £3,500 for The Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth where Karen was being treated.
Over the years Tom has continued to work tirelessly raising thousands of pounds for a variety of local good causes. In 2020 he registered a charity in his Mum's memory called Lymphoma UK which aims to raise awareness and improve survival rates into lymphoma blood cancer.
Since then it has gone on to grant over £41,000 to medical researchers to undertake clinical cancer trials to see which treatments are most effective at treating the disease.
Now in his seventeenth year of fundraising and approaching 30, Tom has no plans of slowing down. With a planned gala evening at The Spinnaker Tower on Saturday 13th September to mark World Lymphoma Awareness Day and the selling of miniature toy versions of his charity mascot 'Muddles The Bear' on his website.
Tom said: "For me, its always been about preventing another family from going through a similar situation, so that my mother's death was not in vain."
For more information please visit www.lymphoma-uk.org.