Toob employees brave open water swim for local charities, Solent Mind and The Rose Road Association

Local full-fibre broadband provider, toob, continues fundraising activities to raise money for local charities

Full-fibre broadband provider, toob, continues to raise money for local charities, Solent Mind and The Rose Road Association, as employees brave the waters of the Solent to raise money through a sponsored open water swim.

Toob employees, Taylor Ward and Lorenzo Chicca took the plunge on Saturday 21st September, facing the 16.8 degree Solent to swim 1k in open water. The toob swimmers completed the course in just under 20 minutes to raise money for the two fantastic charities.

The swim, which is organised by The Rose Road Association, takes place as a part of the internationally renowned Southampton Boat Show, attracting a large audience to cheer on the hardy swimmers. The annual event raises money for The Rose Road Association, an important local charity, based in Southampton, providing support to young people with disabilities and their families.

Toob's participants were also raising money for Solent Mind, the local branch of the national mental health charity, Mind. Based in Southampton and serving the Solent area, Solent Mind offers advocacy alongside mental health advice and services in the area.

Toob has a history of fundraising, including sponsorship of local firefighters, Stuart Vince and Craig Sadler who successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean to raise more than £16k for Solent Mind and The Fire Fighters Charity last year.

After supporting Stuart and Craig’s Atlantic challenge, toob CFO, Mike Banwell and CEO, Nick Parbutt, were inspired to meet their own extreme challenges. Banwell completed the Jurassic Coast Walk, a timed 100km extreme trek that took place over 30 hours, with Banwell walking through the night to complete withing the time frame. Parbutt meanwhile, braved a 100m hair-raising abseil down the iconic Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth to encourage people to donate to local mental health charity, Solent Mind.

Nick Parbutt, CEO, toob, said, “Congratulations to Taylor and Lorenzo on their superb achievement. toob has supported Solent Mind over the last few years and it is great that Taylor and Lorenzo have added the Rose Road Association to the community organisations that we support.”

Taylor Ward, toob, said, ‘I’m so proud of our achievement today, it’s amazing to be able to raise money for such fantastic local charities like Solent Mind and The Rose Road Association.’

Chloe Atkins, Head of Fundraising, The Rose Road Association, said, “The money raised from this exciting ‘dip in the docks’ will help us deliver more emergency respite and support to families in crisis.”

If you would like to donate to The Rose Road Association or Solent Mind visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/toob-giving-mind-1723546226591 or https://www.justgiving.com/page/toob-rose-road-1723546702883