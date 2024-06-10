Turning back time: Waterlooville care home hosts 1940s tea party to honour D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Waterlooville care home hosted a unique tea party and commemorative ceremony to mark 80 years since D-Day.

Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, Horndean, held the 1940s-themed outdoor celebration and lamp lighting ceremony for residents and their loved ones on Thursday 6th June.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, Care UK partnered with royal pageant master Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with the three Forces Charities and the Merchant Navy Association, more than 100 Care UK homes took part in this nationwide tribute.

At Pear Tree Court, the team worked hard to organise a nostalgic day of live music, wartime games, buffet refreshments and a charity raffle. Guests were encouraged to dress in their finest 1940s-style clothes for the event and share their memories from decades gone by.

Back: Eilish Bowling, Bev Pearson, Paige Willis. Front Kathleen Lumm, Christine Hinton, Shirley Pett

A special lamp, representing the peace following the end of World War Two, was lit by resident and proud veteran Brenda Murray, 83.

Brenda said: “I was absolutely honoured to be asked to light the lamp. It is so important to continue to celebrate and remember D-Day to honour the memories of all the forces.”

Wartime stories and old photos were collected from the residents and displayed on memory boards for visitors to enjoy throughout the day.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: “We were delighted to join this nationwide initiative and mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Catherington CofE Infant School visited Pear Tree Court in Waterlooville.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. The residents have been sharing their own stories and memories – it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.

“It really was a heartfelt day for everyone involved.”

To find out more about how Care UK has supported the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary

Pear Tree Court is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation.

Fun on D-Day

To find out more about Pear Tree Court, please call Customer Relations Manager John Mataruse on 02392 986773 or email [email protected]