UK Connect signs new ‘elite partnership’ with Cambium Networks

Connectivity and communications solutions provider UK Connect has today announced a major new partnership with Cambium Networks.

UK Connect will deploy Cambium’s ONE Network Wi-Fi, Switching and Point-to-Point infrastructure to customers across the UK.

This prestigious 'Elite Partnership' status, granted by Cambium Networks, elevates UK Connect’s service offerings, enhancing connectivity solutions for its diverse clientele, which spans construction, warehousing & logistics, petrochemicals, mining, and more. UK Connect is the trusted connectivity cornerstone for top-tier brands like Crest Nicholson, Taylor Wimpey, CALA Homes, and Kier Group. The company specialises in delivering wireless connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), and professional services, ensuring critical operations run seamlessly.

But far from being just a solutions provider; UK Connect are the backbone of connectivity, ensuring customers’ critical operations run smoothly.

UK Connect specialises in delivering cutting-edge wireless connectivity solutions, known for tackling the most challenging environments.

From 5G FWA to IoT Technology, UK Connect is at the forefront of providing seamless communication and advanced solutions for enterprises across the UK.

With deep industry expertise and strong strategic partnerships, UK Connect designs bespoke connectivity solutions tailored to the specific needs of enterprises.

The company’s reliable connectivity infrastructure helps improve productivity, streamline project management, and support remote workforces in even the most demanding environments.

Joe Budnar-Hunt, CTO of UK Connect, said: “"Our partnership with Cambium Networks marks a significant milestone for UK Connect. This Elite Partnership will empower us to deliver unparalleled connectivity solutions, ensuring our clients experience seamless, reliable, and high-performance networks. We are excited to leverage Cambium's advanced technologies to further elevate our service offerings and meet the evolving needs of our diverse clientele."

Dan McCarthy, Sales Manager UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: "This partnership empowers UK enterprises with future-proof networks that combine UK Connect’s on-the-ground expertise with Cambium Networks’ innovative technology. From city centres to the countryside, we’re redefining what it means to stay connected."