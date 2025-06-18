Ukulele players celebrate radio first

Members of a popular ukulele band broke new ground with a live radio performance.

The Ukes of Wallington were guests on DJ Pete Cross's Angel Radio show.

They sang 15 songs, including Shake Rattle and Roll, By The Light of the Silvery Moon and C'mon Everybody.

More than 20 members of the group assembled in the foyer of the station's offices in North Street, Havant, for the show.

Listeners were quick to contact Angel Radio praising the group's performance.

Chris from Emsworth said: 'There's only one word to describe them - brilliant!'

And Mike from Cheadle commented: 'Fantastic! Loved you!'

Angel Radio attracts listeners from around the world via its internet service.

Neil, from Forest Park, Illinois, USA, told the Wallies: 'You ys are absolutely awesome! Thank you for such wonderful entertainment. Keep up the fantastic work!'

Ukes of Wallington leader Dave Morris said the group's first radio broadcast had been an outstanding success.

And he praised Tony Smith, manager of the community station based in Havant, for his hard work in setting up the show.

The Ukes of Wallington, who meet on Tuesday evenings at Portchester Sailing Club, raise money for the Rowans Hospice.

They perform regularly at schools, residential homes and public events.