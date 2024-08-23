Ukulele players drum up cash for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of a popular ukulele group have donated to their chosen charity cash collected during a street performance in Fareham.

The Ukes of Wallington, who raise money for Dementia UK, were among more than 60 organisations which took part in the Fareham Community Showcase, held on July 20.

The event, which took place in Fareham precinct, was organised by the Community First charity.

During their performance, the Ukes of Wallington collected coins totalling £27.49 from passers-by.

The group practices at the Portchester Sailing Club on Tuesday evenings.