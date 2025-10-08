Utilita Bowl’s annual fireworks show to return
Ticket sales are underway for the popular event on Friday 7 November. Gates will open at 18:00 on the night with the main spectacle getting underway at approximately 19:30
The show is regarded as the best fireworks event in the south with funfair rides, music, and food and drink stalls creating a fantastic atmosphere in addition to the incredible firework display.
Once again, under-5s go free, with entertainment on offer for all ages ensuring a fun night for all the family.
Jonathan Peace, Head of Brand, Digital and Marketing at Utilita Bowl, said: “Our annual Fireworks Party is an established fixture in the winter calendar and promises to be a great night out for the whole family. We're confident of another sellout this year with only a few hundred tickets remaining.
“With fireworks choreographed to music, fairground rides and our award-winning food and drink outlets, we're excited to see the 2025 event live up to its reputation as the best fireworks party in the south.”
Tickets are £14 for adults, £9 for under-17s and under-5s go free.
Book your tickets now – www.utilitabowl.com/fireworks