VIVID maintains equal gender pay and reduces ethnicity pay gap
The gender pay gap is the difference between the hourly wages of men compared to women, regardless of roles.
We’ve also reduced our mean ethnicity pay gap to 0.5%, effectively eliminating the pay disparity between white and non-white employees. This is a result of our conscious efforts to encourage recruiters to shortlist as many applicants from under-represented groups as possible who meet the essential criteria for the role.
We know that we still have some improvements to make in terms of hiring more women and men into certain roles. There are far fewer women working in trades roles and far fewer men working in our customer services roles. Through our inclusive recruitment and unconscious bias training we want to ensure we’re hiring a diverse group of people into these roles.
Duncan Short, Group Resources Director, VIVID commented, “We’re proud that we’ve maintained equal gender pay and significantly reduced our ethnicity pay gap. We value and recognise the importance of a diverse workforce to deliver our business objectives. Having people of different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives allows us to run better as a business and offer the best possible service to our customers.”
