VIVID maintains equal gender pay and reduces ethnicity pay gap

By Sam Sinclair
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 10:40 BST
Following our latest report, we’re delighted to announce that we’ve maintained equal gender pay and reduced our ethnicity pay gap. After announcing last year that we’d closed our gender pay gap, our median gender pay gap is now at -1% meaning that for each £1 earnt by men, women earnt 1p more. Considering the UK in 2023 reported a median gender pay gap of 14.3%, we’ve made huge progress and sustained it.

The gender pay gap is the difference between the hourly wages of men compared to women, regardless of roles.

We’ve also reduced our mean ethnicity pay gap to 0.5%, effectively eliminating the pay disparity between white and non-white employees. This is a result of our conscious efforts to encourage recruiters to shortlist as many applicants from under-represented groups as possible who meet the essential criteria for the role.

We know that we still have some improvements to make in terms of hiring more women and men into certain roles. There are far fewer women working in trades roles and far fewer men working in our customer services roles. Through our inclusive recruitment and unconscious bias training we want to ensure we’re hiring a diverse group of people into these roles.

Duncan Short, Group Resources Director, VIVID commented, “We’re proud that we’ve maintained equal gender pay and significantly reduced our ethnicity pay gap. We value and recognise the importance of a diverse workforce to deliver our business objectives. Having people of different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives allows us to run better as a business and offer the best possible service to our customers.”

You can find more information and read our 2023-24 gender pay and ethnicity reports in full by clicking the link below:

Transparency | We're open about what we do | VIVID (vividhomes.co.uk)

