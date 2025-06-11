VIVID makes donation to Portsmouth Baby Bank charity

VIVID Plus, the charitable arm of VIVID, has made a £3,000 donation to the Portsmouth Baby Bank—part of The Parenting Network—to support families in need across the city.

This funding will help tackle bed poverty, a key priority for VIVID Plus, by providing essential items such as cots, mattresses and bedding to families who are struggling. The donation will also support the Baby Bank’s wider services, which include supplying clothing, nappies and other vital baby equipment to parents facing financial hardship.

Portsmouth Baby Bank plays a crucial role in supporting families during some of the most challenging moments in their lives. By working closely with local health professionals and community organisations, the charity ensures that help reaches those who need it most.

The donation forms part of VIVID Plus’s broader commitment to supporting customers and communities by addressing the underlying challenges that can impact wellbeing and helping to build the foundations for a better quality of life.

Margaret Dodwell, Chief Operating Officer at VIVID said: “The Portsmouth Baby Bank provides vital support to families during some of their most challenging times. This donation will help ensure more parents can access the essentials they need for their children, making a meaningful difference to everyday life.”

At VIVID, we believe that everyone deserves to have access to a wide range of tailored support to help look after their wellbeing. Through partnerships like this, we’re helping to make that a reality for more families across our communities.