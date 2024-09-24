Waste management specialist smashes sustainability and financial records
CSG, which this year celebrates 90 years of business, has revealed stunning results in its annual Sustainability Report.
Achievements include an overall waste recovery rate of 84.71%, up from 82.8%, and a year-on-year operational carbon footprint reduction of 9.1%.
The amount of energy used per tonne of waste processed has also reduced by an impressive 14.3%, while the volume of waste collected per litre of fuel has also soared by 10.22%.
These sustainability achievements came during the most financially successful period in CSG’s proud history, which saw £13 million profit from a turnover of £110 million. On top of this, £9.25 million has been invested in plant upgrades, new vehicles and new facilities.
Long-standing CSG Managing Director Neil Richards said: “Our third annual Sustainability Report tells an exciting story of how we are making strides in balancing environmental and social responsibility with increased prosperity.
“Our continued investments are helping us improve our environmental credentials across many areas of the business, with an ever-increasing waste recovery rate.
“These results are a testament to the hard work of the whole team. We have clear goals to continue our progression as we strive for a cleaner, safer future where everyone can thrive.”
Water used per tonne of waste processed also reduced by 10.42%.
Meanwhile, CSG’s Blackburn facility, which deals with challenging waste streams, achieved 100% waste recovery in 2023. Processes in Blackburn often involve manually deconstructing items back into their constituent parts for recycling.
A total of £4.5 million has been invested in waste management initiatives, with a further £3.5 million directed into CSG’s new Avonmouth facility.
Elsewhere, CSG is dedicated to supporting and enriching the communities in which it operates and continues to provide financial assistance to groups and charities across the UK through its Community Chest initiative.
Neil added: “We have enjoyed a fantastic year and are determined to keep pushing forward. I am sure Bunny Hart, who founded the company 90 years ago with a single Dennis tanker, would be extremely proud.”
CSG is a privately-owned company that employs almost 600 people nationally, supporting a national network of waste treatment and recovery centres.
For more information, visit www.csg.co.uk
