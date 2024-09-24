Waste management specialist smashes sustainability and financial records

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thriving waste management specialist CSG, headquartered in Fareham, has announced improved sustainability results, a reduced carbon footprint and best-ever profitability.

CSG, which this year celebrates 90 years of business, has revealed stunning results in its annual Sustainability Report.

Achievements include an overall waste recovery rate of 84.71%, up from 82.8%, and a year-on-year operational carbon footprint reduction of 9.1%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amount of energy used per tonne of waste processed has also reduced by an impressive 14.3%, while the volume of waste collected per litre of fuel has also soared by 10.22%.

A CSG tanker

These sustainability achievements came during the most financially successful period in CSG’s proud history, which saw £13 million profit from a turnover of £110 million. On top of this, £9.25 million has been invested in plant upgrades, new vehicles and new facilities.

Long-standing CSG Managing Director Neil Richards said: “Our third annual Sustainability Report tells an exciting story of how we are making strides in balancing environmental and social responsibility with increased prosperity.

“Our continued investments are helping us improve our environmental credentials across many areas of the business, with an ever-increasing waste recovery rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These results are a testament to the hard work of the whole team. We have clear goals to continue our progression as we strive for a cleaner, safer future where everyone can thrive.”

Water used per tonne of waste processed also reduced by 10.42%.

Meanwhile, CSG’s Blackburn facility, which deals with challenging waste streams, achieved 100% waste recovery in 2023. Processes in Blackburn often involve manually deconstructing items back into their constituent parts for recycling.

A total of £4.5 million has been invested in waste management initiatives, with a further £3.5 million directed into CSG’s new Avonmouth facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, CSG is dedicated to supporting and enriching the communities in which it operates and continues to provide financial assistance to groups and charities across the UK through its Community Chest initiative.

Neil added: “We have enjoyed a fantastic year and are determined to keep pushing forward. I am sure Bunny Hart, who founded the company 90 years ago with a single Dennis tanker, would be extremely proud.”

CSG is a privately-owned company that employs almost 600 people nationally, supporting a national network of waste treatment and recovery centres.

For more information, visit www.csg.co.uk