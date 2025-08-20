Waterloville Super Slimmer puts Diabetes into remission.

Waterlooville superstar slimmer Emma has lost over 5 stone, putting her Type 2 Diabetes into remission, gaining confidence and new friends along the way too.

Emma made the brave decision to lose weight and improve her health after her Diabetes Type 2 diagnosis meant taking daily medication and risking the use of insulin.

She never imagined how joining a Slimming World group would introduce new friends and bring a new found confidence too!

Feeling fed up, unhealthy and unhappy, Emma took the leap in January 2024 to join Lea's Waterlooville Slimming World group, determined to be successful on her weight loss journey. After just one month Emma was an amazing One Stone lighter and starting to believe that this journey could be successful. In just 3 months, Emma achieved her Club 10 Award, losing 10% of her starting weight.

Emma before her incredible weight loss journey

Her consultant Lea comments 'achieving Club 10 is an amazing achievement for any slimmer - not only does it represent a milestone in a journey, it comes with fantastic health benefits too from more rested sleep, lower blood pressure, to less risk of Type 2 Diabetes, better heart health and reduces risk of some cancers too - who wouldn't want that?'

In May, Emma was able to stop taking metformin, previously taken at the highest dose before insulin is prescribed.

Emma celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago collecting her awesome 5 Stone Award and then driving to Wales to watch TikTok creator That 'Batch' Cooking Debie at a food roadshow. Debie is a huge source of inspiration to Emma, and Emma often recreates Debie's time saving slimming meal options and shares these tips in her Slimming World group.

Emma's day was made when she not only got to speak to Debie, get a selfie, but Debie was so touched Emma had travelled so far, she even donated her signed apron to Emma.

Emma with That 'Batch' Cooking Debbie

'Can't say I'm not a little jealous' comments consultant Lea, 'we love watching Debie's videos and talk about her fab meals in group all the time. I'm so thrilled Emma got rhis opportunity - it means so much to her.'

The Slimming World group format has recently changed, so there's more time for practical food ideas and Emma is always happy to share hints and tips that have helped her slim her way to her current weight loss of 5 Stone 8lb.

'Emma is a popular member in our group, sharing ideas and sticking with Slimming through thick and thin' says Lea. 'Members are so inspired by Emma they voted her their session's Woman of the Year, a lovely accolade to Emma's journey. We're so very proud that Emma has worked hard and put her Diabetes into remission.'

Lea runs sessions every Friday and Saturday morning at Sacred Heart Church, Waterlooville PO7 7SR - contact Lea for more info 0781 221 0088.