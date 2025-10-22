Whiteley announces wickedly fun half term activities

This October half term, Whiteley is hosting a whole range of wickedly fun activities and spook-tacular deals to help families spend a big day out together for less.

Little witches and wizards will have the chance to meet The Witchy Duo this Saturday 25th October between 11am and 4pm, with enchanting on-stage performances and Halloween-themed games to keep those of all ages entertained.

Then on Friday 31st October, Pumpkin King and Ragdoll Queen will be making a special appearance, roaming the centre from 11am until 4pm to meet fans for some fang-tastic photo opportunities – the perfect way to kick start spooky season with all the family.

The visits are free and open to all, with no need to book in advance, however it is advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

What’s more, a number of Whiteley’s restaurants are also offering kids eat free deals this half term, letting families fuel up for less after their action-packed day out:

Prezzo – From now until Thursday 7th November, children will receive a free three-course kids meal at Prezzo when purchased with one adult main, meaning Whiteley’s youngest visitors can sample delicious pastas and pizzas for less.

Until Sunday 2nd November, kids can enjoy a Kind Jr Meal for free at Burger King with the purchase of a qualifying Adult Meal.

– Until Sunday 2nd November, kids can enjoy a Kind Jr Meal for free at Burger King with the purchase of a qualifying Adult Meal. Harvester – From now until Halloween itself, kids can eat for just £1 at Harvester with the purchase of an adult main meal, with options including pizzas, pastas and tasty chicken dishes.

Please visit the individual restaurants’ website for full terms and conditions of each of the deals on offer.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families to Whiteley over the October half term! Our Halloween-themed activities are the perfect way to start off the spooky season and we’ve no doubt they’ll be a hit with families.

The Pumpkin King and Ragdoll Queen will also be making a special appearance on Halloween itself.

“Whether it’s meeting their favourite characters, climbing to new heights at Rock Up or fuelling up at one of our restaurants after a busy day’s adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy a fun-filled day out all in one place over the school holidays.”

For more information or to plan your visit to Whiteley, visit: www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk.