Whiteley crowns biggest Lilo & Stitch fan after hundreds of entries

Whiteley Shopping Centre has officially discovered the community’s biggest Lilo & Stitch fan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whiteley Shopping Centre has officially discovered the community’s biggest Lilo & Stitch fan following a heartwarming competition that captured the spirit of the beloved blue character – and the hearts of local families.

The competition drew more than 225 entries, with children and parents from across the region sharing their love for Stitch through stories, collections and creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven-year-old Sophie Smith has been crowned Whiteley’s ultimate Stitch superfan thanks to a creative entry which detailed her ever-growing Stitch collection, detailed hand-drawn illustrations, and her dedication to writing stories and mimicking the voice of the mischievous alien wowed the judges.

Sophie received a Stitch-themed prize bundle during her visit to Whiteley.

As the winner, Sophie received a Stitch-themed prize bundle including two cinema tickets to see the new Lilo & Stitch movie at Cineworld Whiteley, a merchandise hamper worth over £80, a £15 Wagamama voucher and a Stitch Junior Hoodie Backpack along with a Stitch Smigables Collectable Squishie.

Winner Sophie said: "I couldn’t believe it when I found out I’d won – I was so excited!

“Going to Whiteley to pick up all the prizes was amazing. I love my new Stitch toys, and the film was brilliant. Stitch is my favourite because he’s funny, cute and a bit crazy!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia Gordon, Centre Director at Whiteley, added: "We were blown away by the incredible response to our competition – receiving over 225 entries is an amazing result for us and shows just how loved this character is.

“Sophie’s entry really stood out for its creativity and heartfelt passion. We’re so pleased to crown her our biggest Stitch fan and hope she enjoys her well-deserved prize!"