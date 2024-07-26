Whiteley site manager wins top housing award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site manager at a Bovis Homes location in Whiteley has been recognised for the high standard of construction work at his development with a coveted industry accolade.

Dale Athey, 32, has received a National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award for his work at the Whiteley Meadows development, off Botley Road.

The award is part of the NHBC’s annual Pride in the Job competition. Only 5 per cent of UK site managers receive a Quality Award each year, making it one of the most highly prized accolades in the industry.

Dale joined Linden Homes seven years ago, starting as a trainee assistant site manager before progressing to assistant site manager within a year and then site manager three years later.

Dale Athey, site manager at Whiteley Meadows

He said: “I left school at a young age and became an apprentice joiner for six years where I realised that the construction industry was where I wanted to work. Reflecting over my time as an apprentice to now being an award-winning site manager does show how far I’ve come.”

Bovis Homes is part of the Vistry Group, which also includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.

Dale, who lives in Verwood, Dorset said: “Myself and the team were over the moon when we heard I had won the award. It is not just an award for myself, but it highlights the hard work that the whole team has put into the site over the past year.

“This is my first time winning a Pride in the Job Award and I am thrilled that the dedication has paid off. I couldn’t have done this without the support from Vistry and the team I work with.”

Dale will now go forward along with the other Quality Award winners to be considered for a Seal of Excellence Award.

Vistry is building 100 units at Whiteley Meadows under its Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands.