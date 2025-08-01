Wimborne Care Home says don't worry, beer happy!

selection of beer

You better beer-lieve that residents at Wimborne care home in Hayling Island, were more than hoppy to raise a glass, and sample some top craft ales, bitters and lagers, in celebration of International Beer Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospitality team atWimborneset up a bar for a real pub experience and brought in a range of brew-tiful British and International ales for residents to sample.

Sarah Peach, General Manager at the home, said: “We love socialising and celebrating all kind of events, it is wonderful to be able to invite family and friends to come and join us for occasions like this. International Beer Day is a day that the residents really enjoy, who doesn’t love a cold beer on a hot summer’s day!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Enjoying beer

Wimborne Care Homeis run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Wimborne provides residential care and respite care.