Wimborne Care Home says don't worry, beer happy!
The hospitality team atWimborneset up a bar for a real pub experience and brought in a range of brew-tiful British and International ales for residents to sample.
Sarah Peach, General Manager at the home, said: “We love socialising and celebrating all kind of events, it is wonderful to be able to invite family and friends to come and join us for occasions like this. International Beer Day is a day that the residents really enjoy, who doesn’t love a cold beer on a hot summer’s day!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
