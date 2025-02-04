WP Group scores with 90s nostalgia at St Mary’s to drive a greener future

Southampton FC Women fans were taken back to the 90s in style on Sunday, February 2, when WP Group turned St Mary’s Stadium into a nostalgic celebration of music, football, and sustainability.

The thrilling match, which saw a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United Women, wasn’t just about reliving the best of the decade - it was about showcasing progress. WP Group’s commitment to reducing emissions by 90% with its renewable diesel fuel, HVO, made the 90s theme the perfect fit for the occasion.

With nearly 2,600 fans in attendance, the atmosphere was electric, with live music performances from Supernova, the world’s No.1 Oasis tribute band. Classic 90s anthems filled the air, setting the stage for an unforgettable matchday experience.

As a Southampton-based leader in sustainable fuel solutions, WP Group is pioneering the transition to cleaner energy with its HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) product. This renewable, fossil-free diesel alternative delivers the same high-performance reliability as traditional fuels while slashing carbon emissions by 90%.

90s nostalgia: Supernova, the world’s No.1 Oasis tribute band, at the WP Group event.

Mark Clouter, General Manager of WP Group, said: “WP Group was delighted to support Southampton FC Women for this special matchday event. Our partnership isn’t just about football; it’s about inspiring future generations, championing sustainability, and making a lasting impact in the community.

“We’re proud to be able to blend nostalgia with innovation to show that big changes, like cutting emissions by 90%, can happen without compromising on performance. It’s all about fuelling change. “That’s why WP Group embraced the 90s theme - to celebrate a decade of great memories while driving a future of cleaner, greener progress.”

Marieanne Spacey-Cale, Head Coach of Southampton FC Women, said: “We’re grateful to WP Group and all our sponsors. It’s fantastic to partner with market-leading businesses that are fuelling both the local economy and the growth of women’s football.”

WP Group offers a comprehensive suite of fuel services to support businesses in maintaining smooth and safe operations. From tank cleaning and servicing to environmental site inspections, fuel polishing, and fuel transfers, WP Group provides the expertise and resources needed for responsible fuel management.

Learn more about how HVO can benefit your operations and place your order by visiting https://www.thewp-group.co.uk/how-we-are-fuelling-change/hvo-fuels/ or contacting WP Group directly.