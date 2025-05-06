Young People with SEND Shine at Local Offer Live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week, representatives from Aldingbourne Trust's Dynamite and Gig Buddies projects attended Local Offer Live in Portsmouth. This is an annual event designed to bring together families, organisations, and services that support people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its third year of involvement, Dynamite has used these events to increase its presence in the city and build valuable relationships with services such as CAMHS, SENDIASS, and Portsmouth City Council's neurodiversity team.

"It's got a real buzz about it," said Vicky Hodson, one of the organisers from Portsmouth City Council. "Everyone here has the same purpose: to connect services, support families, and make sure people know what's out there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to connections made through Local Offer Live, Dynamite has linked up with KIDS and will be co-leading a workshop in July focused on participation and co-production. The event is part of a wider city initiative to bring people together and ensure young people with SEND are meaningfully involved in local decision-making.

Dynamite at Local Offer Live

Emma, a former member of Dynamite who now volunteers, shared what it means to be involved: "I feel very proud! It's nice to get out and speak up for people with learning disabilities." Dynamite Coordinator Michelle added: "The change in Emma has been amazing. At the start, she didn't speak much, but now she's found her voice, and she's using it!"

Stephen, who also attended, encouraged others to get involved in projects like Gig Buddies or Dynamite: "Just do it! It's really useful and really fun. I finally have a voice, after not having one for so many years. It's nice to make a difference."

Families attending the event shared that they had discovered new services and support networks, with many describing the day as a valuable starting point—especially for those feeling isolated or unsure of where to turn.