HSDC is part of 100 in 100 Campaign, a partnership that engages with Portsmouth businesses about what they can do to support the recovery and that promotes Kickstart placements, traineeships and apprenticeships.

HSDC is working with Astute Technical Recruitment to provide employability skills training to the young people hired into Kickstart roles.

(L-r) Simon Hutton, Senior Graphic Designer; Kickstarter George Carpenter, Marketing Support Assistant; Kickstarter Ryan Kappa, Recruitment Support Assistant; Samantha Bradshaw, Learning and Development Manager for Astute Technical Recruitment

Samantha Bradshaw, Astute’s learning & development manager, said: ‘We currently have young people in two Kickstart positions and are looking to hire nine more. Our current placements include a marketing support assistant and a recruitment support assistant, and we are looking to recruit a graphic design assistant and more recruitment support assistants.

‘Astute Technical has been involved heavily with HSDC, universities and schools with work experience programmes. We have also worked with HSDC on CV writing skills and as part of their practice interviewing skills sessions. Part of our corporate social responsibility is to support the local community so getting involved with Kickstart was a bit of a no-brainer.

‘Through this, we could support the local community whilst getting something back from those who come and work for us. They’re here for 25 hours a week - they can deliver work they can be proud of, which will help our business strategy whilst giving them the experience they need. It is helping us to understand a different point of view and skill sets from a younger audience. We work with sustainable energy and are hoping to build on

our own strategy, so the research they are doing will help us to understand the market.’

100 in 100 campaign

Both Kickstarters are enthusiastic about their placements.

Ryan Kappa, 22 from Chichester, said: ‘I’m excited as Kickstart offers me new opportunities. I’m gaining new experiences in a work setting which I have never worked in before.

George Carpenter, 23 from Gosport, said: ‘It’s a friendly and family orientated environment and the job flexibility is good. There is always someone to talk to and everyone is willing to help me if I need it.

The 100 in 100 campaign partners

‘This placement has been a fantastic experience for me. I’m gaining new skills in an environment of hard working, talented professionals who want to see me succeed, and have a wealth of knowledge to impart. I’m very glad of the Kickstart Scheme for giving me the opportunity to work here, and Astute for the care and support they’ve shown.’

Eleven weeks after it was launched, it has smashed through that target with an incredible 256 places found.

Could you join the companies that have already signed up? For more information, go to shapingportsmouth.co.uk or to register an interest, e-mail [email protected]

Here's our roll of honour so far:

Really B2B

Portsmouth Diocese

STS Defence

Eaton Aerospace

Transalis

Portsmouth Water

Morris Crocker

Highbury College

Yellow Strawberry

Harris and Wells

Rowlands Castle Builders

CJ Electrical

Success Connections Utility Consultancy & Engineering Services

Tax Assist Accountants

Wink Portchester

D&H Carpentry

Johnson M&E Group

VIVID Homes

LJH Electrical Southern

Halo Creative

CLC Group

Fratton Bridge Garage

Onestream

AD Carpentry and Building

APM

Lee Todd Electrical

N&T Carpentry Builders

Eclipse Property Services

AM Electrical South

Pure Construction

HS Building and Maintenance

Pure Plumbing and Heating

Merritt Decorators

HBS Group Southern

North Harbour Garage Limited

Pentagon Installations

Southern Counties Heating & Plumbing

RJM Gas Heating

I and I Carpentry

KO Plumbing & Heating

Read Electrical Services

HiTech Property Services

Gypsum Plasterers

SD Brickwork

Glo Electrical

Aqua Gas Heating and Plumbing

Eclipse Projects Limited

Edmark Ceramic Tiling Contractors

Anders Heating Company

SSE

County Carpentry and Home Improvements

Jem Property Services

Tew Brothers

Elliott Dugan Carpentry

Castaway Carpentry

LDN Living

*Apprenticeships via training provider Highbury College

South Western Railway

Aspire Bookkeeping

Newgate Motor Services

Integrum Learning

Baker Newman

Jacobs Autos

Solent Way Computers

British Heart Foundation

Arundel Aviaries

CTECH Business Solutions

LW&T

Fareham College IT Department

*Apprenticeships via training provider Fareham College

Bluebird Care

Puddleduck Day Nursery

The John Doyle Partnership

Highfield Professional Solutions

Activ8 Minds

Portsmouth City Council

Perfect Skin Solutions

*Apprenticeships via training provider Portsmouth College

Castle Pre-School, Cosham

Jackson and Green

*Apprenticeships via training provider HSDC

Leon’s Bistro

Astute Technical Recruitment

Stellas Voice

*Apprenticeships via training provider Highbury College

Newsquest

Isle of Wight NHS Trust

Hayco

Southsea MoT Centre

Tony Wood Hair

Onecom

Jessica Hayler

Barden FM

Work Wise

Your Centre

Partners

Solent Apprenticeship Hub

Hub manager Jodi Fair said: ‘We are thrilled to be playing a part in 100 in 100 and have confidence that this will be beneficial, not only to the individuals who are beginning their career journeys, but also the employers that will be introducing new, skilled employees into their workforce.’

Portsmouth City Council

Cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development and deputy leader Steve Pitt said: ‘The 100 in 100 campaign is a great opportunity to celebrate the important work that is undertaken across the city and the positive steps it takes towards recovery. Collaboration between our incredible businesses and the skills providers who support them is a powerful tool for growth. As a council we are committed to raising aspirations and skills development. That's why we're supporting this campaign, the business growth and the entrepreneurial spirit Portsmouth is known for.’

Fareham College

College principal and CEO Andrew Kaye said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting this initiative encouraging employers to offer new and existing staff and young adults the opportunity to take their first step on to the career ladder, or progress further in their chosen career. Fareham College’s focus has always been to equip its learners with the knowledge, skills and experience to achieve their ambitions and we look forward to enabling as many people as possible to gain valuable industry experience to set them on the path of their chosen career, as well as aiding the local economy and assisting business recovery in the region.’

Highbury College, Portsmouth

Craig Mincher, commercial director, said: 'The 100 in 100 campaign comes at a crucial time for both individuals and businesses in Portsmouth. Highbury College are proud to play a part in a campaign that will offer such hope and tangible outcomes for both local employers and adults of the city.'

Havant and Southdowns College

Director for business growth and innovation Aaron Butson said: ‘Everything we do at HSDC is to realise the ambitions of our community and we fully support Shaping Portsmouth and partners in the 100 in 100 campaign. With everyone working together to realise this ambition, we will all have a tremendous impact supporting young people into work and supporting others in our community regain employment and upskilling opportunities.'

Portsmouth College

Vice principal Tom Lloyd said: ‘Portsmouth College is delighted to be able to play a role in the 100 in 100 campaign. Collaboration is critical during a crisis and this project is a fantastic example of employers, training providers and agencies from across the city coming together to promote opportunities and support local people back into employment.’

University of Portsmouth

Claire Middleton, degree apprenticeship manager, said: ‘100 in 100 is a great opportunity to highlight all the wonderful new apprentices and employers that we have in the city and to show the commitment they are making in the road to recovery post-Covid. Collaborating with partners is the best way to raise awareness of apprenticeships at all levels and show the diversity of courses, employers and apprentices that are available in our community.'

Shaping Portsmouth

Chief executive officer Stef Nienaltowski said: ‘Two years ago, we launched our Roadmap to a Career vision and this programme is yet another key part of that. No matter what your age, your career options should not be a hidden secret but something you can get access to and experience readily. This programme aims to give our people that opportunity and, whilst some of the placements are age-limited, some are not. Opportunity is for everyone and Shaping and our partners aim to make that happen with this and following programmes.'

Placement types

:: Apprenticeships – combine practical training in a job with study. As an apprentice you'll be an employee earning a wage and getting holiday pay. Work alongside experienced staff and gain job-specific skills.

:: Traineeships – a course with work experience that gets you ready for work or an apprenticeship. It can last from six weeks up to one year, though most traineeships last for less than six months. You can apply if you're eligible to work in England, unemployed and have little or no work experience.

:: T-level paid placements – new courses which follow GCSEs and are equivalent to three A-levels. These two-year courses, which launched in September 2020, have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses so that the content meets the needs of industry and prepares students for work, further training or study. T-levels offer students a mixture of classroom learning and 'on-the-job' experience during an industry placement of at least 315 hours (approximately 45 days).

:: Internships – a temporary position with an emphasis on on-the-job training rather than merely employment. Can be paid or unpaid.

:: Work experience (fewer than 70 hours) – enables young, unemployed people to volunteer for placements lasting between two and eight weeks.