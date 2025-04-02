100th birthday boy gets special surprise from schoolchildren at Southampton care home and shares life advice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Southampton care home resident who teaches art to local children was delighted by a special treat on his 100th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray Parsley, who lives at Care UK’s Ancasta Grove, on Barnes Lane in Sarisbury Green, was surprised to receive a huge birthday cake presented by the year two pupils he teaches at Sarisbury Infant School, along with banners, balloons and visits from family and friends to mark his centenarian birthday.

Keen artist Ray was born on 27th March 1925 in Devon. At 22 years old, he joined the Royal Navy as a mechanic before meeting his future wife Eleanor and choosing to settle down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple were married in 1948 and went on to have two children and five great-grandchildren, who regularly visit Ray at Ancasta Grove.

Resident Ray Parsley celebrates his 100th birthday with a visit from pupils at nearby Sarisbury Infant School

After his time in the Navy, Ray forged a successful career as a mechanic – working his way up to become the Southeast Regional Secretary for more than 1,700 garages in the region.

Ray was also a keen athlete and, in his prime, was one of the country’s fastest men, training with runners who went on to compete on the world stage. He was also a semi-professional Rugby League player, playing for Manchester’s Belle View Rangers.

After moving into Ancasta Grove in 2024, Ray’s passion for art became his focus and he started teaching drawing skills to local students at Sarisbury Infant School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Knight, Early Years Leader at Sarisbury Infant School, said: “Our current year two art group are enjoying learning art skills with Ray, who has helped teach them about perspective and how to draw people – a tricky skill!

“They have their own sketchbooks to bring across when they work with Ray, who has advocated keeping these to track how much they improve.

“We always look forward to our visits to Ancasta Grove and are so proud of bringing these two generations together to learn from one another.”

Ray was delighted to be surprised by his pupils as he celebrated becoming a centenarian. He was later visited by dozens of friends and relatives who wished him many happy returns throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked his secret to living such a long life, Ray said: “Healthy living has been key – I’ve always exercised and kept myself fit. I’ve never drank or smoked.

“I still make sure to walk as much as I can every day and believe that the love of my family has given me strength.”

Audrey Chiduku, Home Manager at Ancasta Grove, said: “Ray is a much-loved resident here at Ancasta Grove. He has lived a truly colourful life, and we were excited to organise a special birthday to celebrate his newly minted centenarian status.

“He is adored by the children from Sarisbury Infant School, and we would like to thank them for coming along to help make it such a brilliant occasion.

“It was a day of honouring all of Ray’s many achievements and one we will not forget for a long time to come. A very happy birthday, Ray!”